LONG TERM CARE DEVELOPMENT INFRASTRUCTURE II

The Project is line with the InvestEU objective of social investment. As a social investment, the Project contributes to the implementation of the European Pillar of Social Rights. This Project addresses the sub-optimal investment situation in the European health and care infrastructure due to market failures originating from the public goods nature of services provided by health and care facilities and the large health externalities they generate. The centres financed in this Project will be located in urban agglomerations, contributing to more equity of access to affordable long-term care mainly for the elderly, and creating workplaces for the operation of centres. The Project also helps to reduce privately borne costs of long-term care by offering affordable solution. The Project responds to the demographic trends and requirements of Spain. The modern, digitalized, and well equipped long-term care premises will also help attract and retain care and medical professionals and increase their productivity.

EIB's involvement diversifies the Promoter's financing sources with customized terms lengthening its average debt maturity. It also provides a signalling effect on the quality of the Project, facilitating funding from commercial banks.

The Project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.