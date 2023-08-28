WASSER BURGENLAND

The project concerns the 2024-2030 investment programme in the production and distribution facilities of Wasserleitungsverband Nördliches Burgenland (WLV), which counts among the larger drinking water utilities in Austria. The programme consists mainly of renewal and extension of water treatment plants, supply systems and distribution networks and it will be to the benefit of about 190,000 inhabitants in the Northern part of the federal state of Burgenland (an EIB Cohesion Priority Region and a Transition Region under ESIF). The project aims at maintaining supply security in the context of climate change and maintaining service quality at current high standards, and will be implemented by a promoter with good capacity. In particular, the investments will enable the promoter to reduce energy consumption and increase water efficiency over the overall supply system and to better cope with more frequent and prolonged drought periods, a foreseen climate change impact within the service area. The project will contribute to mitigating market failures in the water supply sector by financing infrastructure, which generates positive environmental, public health and climate benefits that are not fully reflected in the applicable water tariffs in Austria.

The Bank's loan provides an important contribution to the Borrower's long-term funding base, fully matching the very long economic life of the underlying assets. The Borrower benefits from a draw down period of several years that reflects the lengthy implementation period of the project. The loan offers an advantageous very long-term fixed rate that contributes to keeping the water fees affordable. Moreover, the EIB supported WLV with the preparation of their first climate strategy and initiated an Advisory Services assignment.