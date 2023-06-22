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SANTANDER ABS FOR SME SUPPORT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 230,800,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 230,800,000
Credit lines : € 230,800,000
Signature date(s)
19/07/2023 : € 5,600,000
19/07/2023 : € 30,800,000
19/07/2023 : € 43,200,000
19/07/2023 : € 151,200,000
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB Group and Banco Santander to unlock €990 million in new financing to support SMEs and its ecological transition
Parent project
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS

Summary sheet

Release date
29 September 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/07/2023
20230018
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SANTANDER ABS FOR SME SUPPORT
BANCO SANTANDER SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 231 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Purchase of several tranches of a true-sale securitisation in order to stimulate lending to small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-caps.

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises.

Additionality and Impact

The main purpose of this operation is to facilitate access to finance at favourable conditions to Spanish SMEs and Mid-Caps, most of which have been impacted by the energy crisis. Santander has a good track record in allocating EIB funds to support sound projects dedicated to SMEs and Mid-Caps. EIB contribution takes the form of financial benefit and longer tenors. By providing new credit lines to SMEs and Mid-Caps via an established intermediary, the EIB can play a counter-cyclical role, preserve employment and positively contribute to the recovery of the Spanish economy. EIB investment, through a securitization, will crowd-in public and private investors.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
22 June 2023
19 July 2023
Related projects
Parent project
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB Group and Banco Santander to unlock €990 million in new financing to support SMEs and its ecological transition

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB Group and Banco Santander to unlock €990 million in new financing to support SMEs and its ecological transition
Other links
Parent project
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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