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MOBILE NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 315,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 18,900,000
Spain : € 28,350,000
Italy : € 63,000,000
Poland : € 66,150,000
France : € 138,600,000
Telecom : € 315,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/07/2023 : € 18,900,000
24/07/2023 : € 28,350,000
24/07/2023 : € 63,000,000
24/07/2023 : € 66,150,000
24/07/2023 : € 138,600,000
Other links
Related public register
06/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOBILE NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION
Related press
EIB and Cellnex sign €315 million loan to support 5G infrastructure rollout and European digital transition

Summary sheet

Release date
27 July 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/07/2023
20230012
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MOBILE NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION
CELLNEX TELECOM SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 315 million
EUR 631 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns new mobile network towers and rooftop sites for mobile broadband base stations, as well as site upgrades to host more than one mobile operator. It also covers very high capacity links to connect the towers to the operators' core networks, distributed antenna systems to massively increase network capacity in traffic hotspots and energy efficiency. Additionally, it includes renewable energy investments to save costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The infrastructure investments will be crucial to expand the mobile broadband networks coverage and capacity in the respective markets. By enabling the rollout of new base stations in rural areas and the densification of the existing networks in urban areas, the project aims to support the ongoing rollout of 5G networks.

Additionality and Impact

The infrastructures deployed as a result of the project will be crucial to expand the coverage and capacity of the mobile broadband networks in the respective markets. The project will enable the roll out of new base stations in rural areas and the densification of the existing networks in urban areas especially in hot spots, with a view on supporting the ongoing rollout of 5G networks. Accordingly, the project is fully in line with the "EU Digital Compass 2030", stating that by 2030 all EU households should have Gigabit connectivity.

The project will furthermore enable improved access to innovative broadband services and thereby support the transition into a more service-based economy for the areas covered. Finally, the project will reduce the digital divide within the markets where it is operating.

EIB will support the company with access to long-term financing combined with customised and flexible financial terms and conditions, which better mirror the economic life of its investments. In addition, the EIB loan will provide a signalling effect on the soundness and quality of the project and the promoter, which expects to speed up the crowding-in of other commercial and public lenders.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The construction of mobile network infrastructure will be carried out in compliance with the corresponding building codes and permit requirements. The related footprint is usually small and potential impacts are limited to noise and dust during the construction period. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC (to be completed as relevant/applicable) will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then EIB would duly inform the European Commission, requiring the promoter to apply those rules.

Comments

N/A

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
12 July 2023
24 July 2023
Related documents
06/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOBILE NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION
Other links
Related press
EIB and Cellnex sign €315 million loan to support 5G infrastructure rollout and European digital transition

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOBILE NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION
Publication Date
6 Sep 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
173790135
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230012
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Poland
Italy
Spain
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOBILE NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION
Other links
Summary sheet
MOBILE NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION
Data sheet
MOBILE NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION
Related press
EIB and Cellnex sign €315 million loan to support 5G infrastructure rollout and European digital transition

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB and Cellnex sign €315 million loan to support 5G infrastructure rollout and European digital transition
Other links
Related public register
06/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOBILE NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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