ESB G4M ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS

This Linked risk sharing operation is designed to provide support to Mid-caps in Croatia in order to foster their access to finance and contribute to the long-term economic growth. The proposed risk sharing operation target Croatian MidCaps, a segment of the Croatian business fabric which is not covered by other National and European initiatives. Specifically, the guarantee will address the funding needs of Croatian midcaps in their growth ambitions, providing benefits such as higher financing volumes, risk-taking support, or reduced collateral requirements thereby alleviating some of the pressures faced by the real economy and contributing to job security and growth.

The Financial Intermediary of the present operation is an established player in the target market and a repeat client of the EIB Group, having successfully implemented previous operations. The guarantee may alleviate capital and credit related concerns of the Financial Intermediary and thereby free up additional lending capacity. The operation is expected to carry a signalling effect, thereby crowding in other parties.