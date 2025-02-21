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ESB G4M ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Croatia : € 100,000,000
Credit lines : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/02/2025 : € 100,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
6 December 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/02/2025
20221003
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ESB G4M ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS
ERSTE & STEIERMAERKISCHE BANK DD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 280 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists of a "Linked Risk Sharing Guarantee" on a new loan portfolio provided by the intermediary, ERSTE & STEIERMAERKISCHE BANK DD (ERSTE or ESB), to mid-caps in Croatia.

Through the intermediary, the aim is to support the final beneficiaries in funding their investment and growth efforts as well as their working capital needs. The EIB guarantee will also enhance ESB's lending capacity and risk appetite on a "semi-granular" portfolio of mid-cap loans which will benefit from a financial advantage in their risk pricing and cost of lending. Additionally, the EIB support will attract diverse funding sources for Croatian mid-cap businesses.

Additionality and Impact

This Linked risk sharing operation is designed to provide support to Mid-caps in Croatia in order to foster their access to finance and contribute to the long-term economic growth. The proposed risk sharing operation target Croatian MidCaps, a segment of the Croatian business fabric which is not covered by other National and European initiatives. Specifically, the guarantee will address the funding needs of Croatian midcaps in their growth ambitions, providing benefits such as higher financing volumes, risk-taking support, or reduced collateral requirements thereby alleviating some of the pressures faced by the real economy and contributing to job security and growth.

The Financial Intermediary of the present operation is an established player in the target market and a repeat client of the EIB Group, having successfully implemented previous operations. The guarantee may alleviate capital and credit related concerns of the Financial Intermediary and thereby free up additional lending capacity. The operation is expected to carry a signalling effect, thereby crowding in other parties.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
21 February 2025
28 February 2025
Related projects
Parent project
GROWTH4MIDCAPS LENDING ENVELOPE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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