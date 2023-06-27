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UNICREDIT CLIMATE ACTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 65,178,401.35
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 65,178,401.35
Urban development : € 65,178,401.35
Signature date(s)
27/07/2023 : € 65,178,401.35
Other links
Related public register
06/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNICREDIT CLIMATE ACTION

Summary sheet

Release date
5 September 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/07/2023
20221000
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UNICREDIT CLIMATE ACTION
UNICREDIT SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 65 million
EUR 147 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation will allow Unicredit to finance energy efficiency (and potentially other climate action projects) across Italy.

The aim is to enhance access to finance for climate investments to be carried out by a wide range of final beneficiaries, such as individuals and homeowner associations, private and public entities, small and medium sized enterprises and mid-caps.

Additionality and Impact

The project primarily seeks to improve access to finance constraints face by private individuals and by home owner associations undertaking energy efficiency investments in new or existing buildings. It will bring positive externalities, through reduced carbon emissions, greater energy efficiency and improved energy security. The project is fully aligned with the EU Renovation Wave Strategy, RePowerEU strategy and Italy National Energy Action Plan to 2030. The project supports the climate action objective of the Bank.


Unicredit is among the largest player in the Italian private loans market, it has been active in sustainable finance since 2007 and is currently among the top 10 banks in Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") linked loans in EMEA. It has demonstrated good capacities in the monitoring and reporting of EIB loans. The project will be aligned to the EU taxonomy and the Energy Efficiency Mortgage Initiative framework.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
27 June 2023
27 July 2023
Related documents
06/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNICREDIT CLIMATE ACTION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNICREDIT CLIMATE ACTION
Publication Date
6 Sep 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171089681
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20221000
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNICREDIT CLIMATE ACTION
Other links
Summary sheet
UNICREDIT CLIMATE ACTION
Data sheet
UNICREDIT CLIMATE ACTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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