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        EAFRD CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2023-27

        Signature(s)

        Amount
        € 28,500,000
        Countries
        Sector(s)
        Spain : € 28,500,000
        Water, sewerage : € 568,717.5
        Services : € 2,850,000
        Industry : € 7,125,000
        Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 17,956,282.5
        Signature date(s)
        19/06/2026 : € 568,717.5
        19/06/2026 : € 2,850,000
        19/06/2026 : € 7,125,000
        19/06/2026 : € 17,956,282.5
        Other links
        Related public register
        11/04/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EAFRD CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2023-27

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        6 March 2024
        Status
        Reference
        Signed | 19/06/2026
        20220994
        Project name
        Promoter - financial intermediary
        EAFRD CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2023-27
        COMUNIDAD AUTONOMA DE ANDALUCIA JUNTA DE ANDALUCIA
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        EUR 95 million
        EUR 773 million
        Location
        Sector(s)
        Description
        Objectives

        The project consists in co-financing investment schemes supported by European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) in Andalusia within the Spanish Partnership Agreement 2023-2027.

        The aim is to accelerate the implementation of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan, boost long-term competitiveness and employment, while ensuring the sustainability of the local agricultural sector and rural economy.

        Additionality and Impact

        By supporting the region of Andalusia's co-financing obligations for investments under the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD), the Project contributes to three of the EIB's primary policy objectives and to the horizontal objectives of Economic and Social Cohesion (100%) as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CAES, 41%).

        The Project supports rural development through a broad range of investments, including in basic rural infrastructure, disaster recovery and prevention measures and natural-resource protection and sustainable use. Among the main impacts of the project are the use of more energy-efficient machinery and equipment used in agriculture, stronger resilience and better protection of forest eco-systems, as well as knowledge spillovers from the transmission of best practice in agriculture.

        Finally, EIB's financing provides financial benefits, longer tenor, and flexible loan conditions. It also helps Andalusia diversify its financing sources and provides funding stability.

        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        Andalusia, as a Spanish region, is subject to national legislation that transposed Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU into the national environmental legislation. The EIB's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity in applying the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC and Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as relevant. The CAP Strategic Plan co-financed by the EAFRD is subject to an SEA. Some schemes in the Operational Programmes shall fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. All schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation. The applicability of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC will be reviewed at appraisal and during the allocation phase

        The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Approved
        Signed
        2 April 2024
        19 June 2026
        Related documents
        11/04/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EAFRD CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2023-27

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

        Documents

        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EAFRD CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2023-27
        Publication Date
        11 Apr 2024
        Document language
        English
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        178516841
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
        Project Number
        20220994
        Sector(s)
        Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
        Water, sewerage
        Industry
        Services
        Regions
        European Union
        Countries
        Spain
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Link to source
        Related public register
        11/04/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EAFRD CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2023-27
        Other links
        Summary sheet
        EAFRD CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2023-27
        Data sheet
        EAFRD CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2023-27

        General enquiries and comments

        The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
        Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
        Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
        Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

        Media enquiries

        Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

        Complaints mechanism

        Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

        Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

        The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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