Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BNPP ABS FOR CLIMATE ACTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 400,000,000
Credit lines : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/07/2023 : € 8,500,000
18/07/2023 : € 9,500,000
18/07/2023 : € 15,200,000
18/07/2023 : € 366,800,000
Other links
Related public register
22/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BNPP ABS FOR CLIMATE ACTION

Summary sheet

Release date
24 May 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/07/2023
20220972
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BNPP ABS FOR CLIMATE ACTION
BNP PARIBAS PERSONAL FINANCE SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation will support energy efficiency and possibly other climate action projects to be implemented by private individuals across the EU, with a particular focus on France.

The aim is to enhance access to finance for individuals implementing small/medium projects in the field of energy efficiency and climate action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
20 June 2023
18 July 2023
Related documents
22/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BNPP ABS FOR CLIMATE ACTION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BNPP ABS FOR CLIMATE ACTION
Publication Date
22 Jun 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168136930
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220972
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BNPP ABS FOR CLIMATE ACTION
Other links
Summary sheet
BNPP ABS FOR CLIMATE ACTION
Data sheet
BNPP ABS FOR CLIMATE ACTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications