ARKEA SME AND MIDCAP & CLIMATE ACTION II MBIL

The MBIL operation will support French SMEs and MidCaps, addressing important market failure preventing their access to finance especially given the current macroeconomic environment. The minimum 30% Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability component (CA&ES) as promoted by SMEs and MidCaps will help in contributing to EIB's lending priority objective. The proposed operation will contribute to the EIB Climate Strategy by boosting investments aimed at tackling Climate Change and by increase Climate Change awareness.

In addition, a transversal objective on improving access to finance in less developed and transition regions of France (cohesion areas) is marked considering the domestic and regional footprint on such areas of Credit Mutuel Arkea.

The Intermediary is an experienced EIB counterparty, able to properly allocate EIB funds to the targeted final beneficiaries, also with respect to the focus on the CA&ES component considering the proposed operation as the second Climate-dedicated project towards Arkea.



