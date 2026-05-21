Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
    Most visited pages

        TECHEU ALLEGRO RDI FOR DIGITAL PLATFORM

        Signature(s)

        Amount
        € 236,239,073.9
        Countries
        Sector(s)
        Poland : € 236,239,073.9
        Services : € 236,239,073.9
        Signature date(s)
        1/06/2026 : € 236,239,073.9
        Other links
        Related public register
        11/06/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU ALLEGRO RDI FOR DIGITAL PLATFORM
        Related press
        EIB backs Poland’s Allegro with PLN 1 billion to supercharge AI and e-commerce innovation

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        11 June 2026
        Status
        Reference
        Signed | 01/06/2026
        20220928
        Project name
        Promoter - financial intermediary
        TECHEU ALLEGRO RDI FOR DIGITAL PLATFORM
        ALLEGRO SP ZOO
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        PLN 1000 million (EUR 235 million)
        PLN 2636 million (EUR 620 million)
        Location
        Sector(s)
        Description
        Objectives

        The project supports the Promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) investments in the field of IT and advanced digital technologies, which contribute to the realisation of its medium-term business objectives and strategic priorities. The activities will take place primarily in the Promoter's technical centres in Poland between 2026 and 2030.

        The project aims to support the Company in their research, development and innovation works, which are expected to generate positive knowledge, technology and environmental externalities, thanks to their contribution to the digitalisation of the retail and logistics ecosystems in Poland.

        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        The project's activities will be performed in existing buildings with no relevant environmental impacts expected. The project does not fall under the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, therefore no EIA is required.

        The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Approved
        Signed
        21 May 2026
        1 June 2026
        Related documents
        11/06/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU ALLEGRO RDI FOR DIGITAL PLATFORM
        Other links
        Related press
        EIB backs Poland’s Allegro with PLN 1 billion to supercharge AI and e-commerce innovation

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

        Documents

        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU ALLEGRO RDI FOR DIGITAL PLATFORM
        Publication Date
        11 Jun 2026
        Document language
        English
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        173467341
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
        Project Number
        20220928
        Sector(s)
        Services
        Regions
        European Union
        Countries
        Poland
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Link to source
        Related public register
        11/06/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU ALLEGRO RDI FOR DIGITAL PLATFORM
        Other links
        Summary sheet
        TECHEU ALLEGRO RDI FOR DIGITAL PLATFORM
        Data sheet
        TECHEU ALLEGRO RDI FOR DIGITAL PLATFORM
        Related press
        EIB backs Poland’s Allegro with PLN 1 billion to supercharge AI and e-commerce innovation

        News & Stories

        Link to source
        Related press
        EIB backs Poland’s Allegro with PLN 1 billion to supercharge AI and e-commerce innovation
        Other links
        Related public register
        11/06/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU ALLEGRO RDI FOR DIGITAL PLATFORM

        General enquiries and comments

        The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
        Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
        Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
        Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

        Media enquiries

        Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

        Complaints mechanism

        Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

        Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

        The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

        Related publications