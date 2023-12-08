LBP RAILWAY PAN-EUROPEAN

The Framework Loan will support the deployment of zero-emission transport solutions and the implementation of the EU Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) part of the Fit for 55 package to contribute to the decarbonisation of the transport sector in Europe. The project is expected to include many investments that provide the necessary infrastructure basis for the achievement of common EU and national transport policy objectives. The project will further increase the competitiveness of rail and public transport and prevent shift of traffic from public transport to road, enhancing sustainable transport in line with EU objectives, in line with the EU Sustainable and Smart Strategy and the EU's overall objective of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030. Rail is a sector that will require significant financing over the coming years, accommodating future sustainable growth post-Covid 19, an essential ingredient in the greener EU economic recovery program.





Fully aligned with the objectives of the Paris Climate Agreement and yielding good economic returns, social and environmental benefits and employment, the operation contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives for Transport (Rail and Urban Transport), as well as on climate action. The investments covered under this FL are expected to deliver benefits in terms of lower operational and maintenance costs as well as environmental and social benefits (safety, reduced local pollution, noise and global warming) thanks to the deployment of zero-emissions transport solutions. The operation is supported by an adequate governance system (and capabilities of the final beneficiaries).





The project is expected to contribute to the following objectives that address market failures through: (a) the reduction of the related negative transport externalities, (b) the generation of positive externalities through improved accessibility to services and employment by providing a more efficient and affordable alternative for urban mobility needs and (c) the improvement of the efficiency of the transport network and the optimisation of the use of public goods thus bringing benefits in terms of time and cost savings, and less traffic congestion.





With the appropriate conditions in place, the project is acceptable for financing in environmental and social terms.