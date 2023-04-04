ISP LOAN TO MIDCAPS FOR R&D AND INNOVATION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The operation consists of a loan to Intesa Sanpaolo to support mid-caps in Italy. A 30% will contribute to innovation, in line with "Transition 4.0", the Italian government's programme.
The aim is to enhance access to finance to the target beneficiaries.
The uncertainties in the global economy due to the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, energy crisis, and rising interest rates have exacerbated the known difficulties that Mid-caps and especially innovative Mid-caps experienced in accessing cost-effective, long-term finance. These difficulties arise from the smaller scale of activities, uncertainties in the market and inherent riskiness of innovation activities leading to lower rates of return and higher risk of failure. The EIB financing would help Mid-caps to alleviate the immediate negative effects of the economic uncertainties by offering financing to strengthen their competitiveness and build-up their future resilience through the investments in capital goods, RDI and digitalization. The project will support existing jobs, creation of new jobs and growth through investments in productive assets and innovation in Italy, which is lagging behind its EU peers in technological development and digitalization. The Financial Intermediary, which has long experience in allocating EIB financing, will benefit from bespoke financing terms, such as flexible drawdowns that adapt to the underlying loan to the Mid-cap.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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