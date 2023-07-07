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RABOBANK IMPACT LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS VIII

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 10,000,000
Germany : € 10,000,000
The Netherlands : € 380,000,000
Credit lines : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/12/2023 : € 10,000,000
13/12/2023 : € 10,000,000
13/12/2023 : € 380,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
10 July 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/12/2023
20220878
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RABOBANK IMPACT LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS VIII
COOPERATIEVE RABOBANK UA,RABO FACTORING BV,RABO LEASE BV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance scale projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps with high relevance in terms of sustainability and/or social impact.

The aim is to enable access to finance for the target beneficiaries.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the financing of small-scale projects carried out by SMEs and Mid-Caps with a particular focus on sustainability and/or social impact in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. The project makes a very good policy contribution as it addresses constraints in access to finance for SMEs and Mid-Caps and gears attention to Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) and social impact. The expected results include improvement in access to finance and financing conditions for final beneficiaries, especially the frontrunners in the targeted policy areas of social impact and CA&ES, as well as additional advantages, such as sector certification. The EIB has played a cornerstone role in the scheme and is thus sending a signal to the market on the viability of projects built around CA&ES and social impact.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
7 July 2023
13 December 2023

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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