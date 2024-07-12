CABO VERDE REGIONAL DIGITAL CONNECTIVITY

The projects to be financed through the Framework Loan relate to the construction of a branch between a new submarine cable set to link Europe to South Africa, and Cape Verde's national network; an urgent modernisation of Cape Verde's national transmission network, the promoter's information systems and the upgrade of other areas of the promoter's digital infrastructures. The digital transformation of the country is at the centre of Cape Verde's economic and social development strategy.





The Framework Loan is fully aligned with the objectives of the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) 'Global Europe' for the current MFF period (2021 - 2027) and addresses the specific market failure leading to under-investment in broadband network infrastructures in lower profitability areas, mainly due to low population density and low average revenue per user levels, combined, in the case of hard-to-reach areas, with high unit costs for the infrastructure.





The project will support the EU's Global Gateway which aims at narrowing the global investment gap worldwide and secure links in the digital sector to strengthen health, education, and research systems across the world. Moreover, Cabo Verde's ambitions and the project are aligned with the EU's Digital Agenda and regional digital integration objectives under the Global Gateway to boost smart and secure digital systems across the world in the 2021-2027 period.





The underlying projects are not expected to have significant negative environmental and social impacts, after mitigation measures are implemented. On the other hand, the roll-out of the infrastructure will support the country's transition to a digital economy, resulting in significant positive social impacts.





The Framework Loan will mainly contribute to SDG 8 Decent Work and Economic Growth, SDG9 Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure and SDG10 Reduced Inequalities.





The financial contribution from the EIB in this project is deemed important. The favourable interest rate and flexible terms offered by the Bank including flexibility with disbursements, the substantially long availability and grace period: these elements are all vital for the implementation of projects of this nature and in countries like Cape Verde.