DEUTSCHE LEASING ENHANCED SMES AND MID-CAPS

Operation aims to help mitigate market failure of SME and Mid-Caps' insufficient access to long term funding for their investments at low financing costs. By addressing these market gaps, which are more acute in Romania compared to EU average, project in particular supports strengthening of EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion (73% expected to be implemented in cohesion regions). The small size of SMEs makes them more vulnerable to economic cycles and more constrained in opportunities for growth. A majority of the final beneficiaries are active in the agriculture sector. Additionally, 30% of the loan amount will be specifically dedicated to Climate Action. The guarantee under this operation provides capital relief, freeing up resources that allow the Financial Intermediary to increase support to SMEs and MidCaps under the new portfolio. The present operation builds on the solid track record of a previous similar guarantee operation with this financial intermediary, during which the FI leverages on his specific franchise in the target market to use the proceeds of the generated capital relief for the support of local SMEs and MidCaps, thereby multiplying the impact of EIB funds.