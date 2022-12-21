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POST-ACUTE SEQUELAE COVID RDI (IEU TI)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 25,000,000
Services : € 5,000,000
Industry : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/12/2022 : € 5,000,000
29/12/2022 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POST-ACUTE SEQUELAE COVID RDI (IEU TI)
Related press
France: EIB and GeNeuro sign €25 million credit line backed by InvestEU to support clinical development of treatments for long COVID
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

Summary sheet

Release date
8 March 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/12/2022
20220825
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POST-ACUTE SEQUELAE COVID RDI (IEU TI)
GENEURO INNOVATION SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 63 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project finances the Borrower's expenditures to develop their lead product as a treatment for Long Covid. The financed R&D will be carried out in France.

The loan will finance research, development and innovation (RDI) investments to further advance the promoter's product pipeline.

Additionality and Impact

The EIB will support the promoter, an early-stage innovative biotechnology SME specialised in neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases to develop potentially the first evidence-based treatment for Long-Covid. The project, if successful, is expected to have significant financial and broader social benefits, in terms of improved health and welfare. While the promoter does not yet have any commercial stage products, the promoter and its staff have long experience bringing innovative products through clinical trials. By supporting the promoter, the EIB enables the generation of European scientific knowledge and acumen, whilst preserving highly skilled employment opportunities. Due to volatility and deterioration of the environment on the capital markets, access to equity financing is limited for innovative but risky companies such as the promoter. The financing structure is adjusted to the investment needs resulting from the R&D and clinical trials carried out by the promoter. The 5 years tenor provides a sufficient time frame for the company to complete the clinical trials and to initiate the first commercial sales. Thanks to the support of InvestEU, the EIB may provide long term financing in the form of venture debt to a highly innovative but high-risk early-stage company with no access to commercial debt. By contributing to extending the cash runway and therefore to de-risking the development plan of the company, the EIB financing is expected to crowd-in third party investors and allow the company to accelerate its development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter's investments concern RDI activities to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose. As such, they would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and which does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. However, the Promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The EIB's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
21 December 2022
29 December 2022
Related documents
08/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POST-ACUTE SEQUELAE COVID RDI (IEU TI)
Related projects
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL
Other links
Related press
France: EIB and GeNeuro sign €25 million credit line backed by InvestEU to support clinical development of treatments for long COVID

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POST-ACUTE SEQUELAE COVID RDI (IEU TI)
Publication Date
8 Nov 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164777583
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220825
Sector(s)
Industry
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POST-ACUTE SEQUELAE COVID RDI (IEU TI)
Other links
Summary sheet
POST-ACUTE SEQUELAE COVID RDI (IEU TI)
Data sheet
POST-ACUTE SEQUELAE COVID RDI (IEU TI)
Related press
France: EIB and GeNeuro sign €25 million credit line backed by InvestEU to support clinical development of treatments for long COVID
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB and GeNeuro sign €25 million credit line backed by InvestEU to support clinical development of treatments for long COVID
Other links
Related public register
08/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POST-ACUTE SEQUELAE COVID RDI (IEU TI)
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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