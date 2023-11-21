MOLDOVA SME A2F GUARANTEE FACILITY (MAIB)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The facility, under Global Authorisation 2020-0043 (COVID-19 SME Access to Finance Initiative), will guarantee a portfolio of loans to micro, small and medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) in Moldova.
The aim is to mitigate the credit risk of the intermediary and enhance the beneficiaries access to loan finance at improved terms and conditions, especially reduced collateral requirements and/or lower financing costs. Consequently, the operation contributes to economic resilience and employment generating activities.
The proposed partial portfolio guarantee (PPG) to BC Moldova Agroindbank SA (MAIB) will mitigate the credit risk of final beneficiaries, thereby contributing to improving access to finance for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Republic of Moldova. MSMEs are the backbone of the Moldovan economy and account by far for most of the firms in the country. However, their added value and employment capacity are constrained, among other factors, by limited access to financial resources. Based on the 2019 Enterprise Survey jointly conducted by the European Investment Bank (EIB), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and World Bank (WB), the share of credit-constrained firms is around 41.5%, somewhat higher than in other Eastern Partnership countries. Of these credit constrained firms, the vast majority (over 84%) were discouraged from even applying for a loan, indicating that a large share of firms runs the risk of becoming disconnected from the banking sector. The provision of adequate financing to MSMEs is hindered by market failures, namely externalities and information asymmetries. Moreover, the segment has been severely hit by the consequences of the war in Ukraine. The operation will help address these market shortfalls by mitigating the credit risk borne by the intermediary banks, thereby enabling them to lend to MSMEs at attractive terms and conditions. The operation is consistent with EU external policy objectives (in particular the overarching priority to foster jobs and sustainable and inclusive growth), country development objectives and will contribute to a number of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), most notably SDG8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and SDG10 (Reduced Inequalities).
The EIB will require that implementation of the project will be done in line with the principles of EU environmental legislation and EIB Environmental and Social Standards.
The EIB will require that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.