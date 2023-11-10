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CDB WATER MANAGEMENT AND CLEAN OCEANS FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Sector(s)
Solid waste : € 5,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 95,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/09/2024 : € 5,000,000
30/09/2024 : € 95,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CDB WATER MANAGEMENT AND CLEAN OCEANS FL
Parent project
CARIBBEAN WATER SANITATION AND CLEAN OCEAN PL

Summary sheet

Release date
29 December 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/09/2024
20220727
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CDB WATER MANAGEMENT AND CLEAN OCEANS FL
CARIBBEAN DEVELOPMENT BANK
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
  • Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

This intermediated framework loan with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) supports water, sanitation and solid waste infrastructure within CDB's 14 Borrowing Member Countries (BMC) eligible for EIB lending. This operation is a sub project of the Caribbean Water, Sanitation and Ocean Program Loan (2021-0497) which received an Investment and Technical Assistance (TA) grant from the European Commission through the Caribbean Investment Facility (CIF).

The objectives of this intermediated framework loan, match the EU's regional strategic objectives for the 2021-2027 Regional MIP for the LAC region. Specifically for the Caribbean Window, the programme would help meeting the policy objectives of the "Caribbean-EU Partnership for a Green Deal", including better water resources conservation and improved waste management. The Framework Loan is expected to result in significant positive externalities in the form of environmental and public health benefits, and will also contribute to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. It is in line with the Bank's latest Water Sector Orientation. Some of the schemes will be aligned with the Clean Oceans Initiative (COI).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate mitigation, climate adaptation, sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources, and environmental sustainability. The framework loan will help achieve the following sustainable development goals: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being; SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation, SDG 11: Sustainable cities and communities; SDG 13: Climate Action and SDG 14: Life Below Water and SDG17: Partnerships for the Goals.

The EIB-CDB Procedural Framework on mutual reliance for jointly co-financed public sector projects in common countries of operations was signed in October 2019. This Procedural Framework will be applied for the procurement of the investments to be funded from this Framework Loan. CDB as Lead Financier will supervise and ensure the proper procurement of all the schemes financed by the Bank under the proposed Framework Loan.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
10 November 2023
30 September 2024
Related documents
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CDB WATER MANAGEMENT AND CLEAN OCEANS FL
Related projects
Parent project
CARIBBEAN WATER SANITATION AND CLEAN OCEAN PL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CDB WATER MANAGEMENT AND CLEAN OCEANS FL
Publication Date
3 Jan 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171802103
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220727
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Caribbean
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CDB WATER MANAGEMENT AND CLEAN OCEANS FL
Other links
Summary sheet
CDB WATER MANAGEMENT AND CLEAN OCEANS FL
Data sheet
CDB WATER MANAGEMENT AND CLEAN OCEANS FL
Parent project
CARIBBEAN WATER SANITATION AND CLEAN OCEAN PL

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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