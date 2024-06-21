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EPS GREEN FINANCING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Serbia : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/12/2024 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EPS GREEN FINANCING
Related public register
25/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EPS GREEN FINANCING - Studija o proceni uticaja na životnu sredinu
Related sub-project
DJERDAP II HPP REHABILITATION - FIRST PHASE
Related sub-project
BISTRICA HPP REHABILITATION
Related sub-project
POTPEC HPP RECONSTRUCTION AND CAPACITY EXPANSION

Summary sheet

Release date
16 May 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/12/2024
20220716
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EPS GREEN FINANCING
JSC ELEKTROPRIVREDA SRBIJE BELGRADE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 207 million
EUR 408 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Rehabilitation of several large hydropower plants, construction of a 13 megawatt new hydro unit at the Potpec hydroelectric power plant , development and implementation of greenfield renewables

The operation is a framework loan to finance promoter's key green investments for the period 2024-2030 with a view to increase ultimately the national share of renewables to the target set by 2030. The project tentatively consists of i) the rehabilitation of 239 megawatt (MW) power units in of three hydropower plants (Bistrica hydroelectric power plant (HPP), Potpec HPP and Djerdap HPP) which are totalling 428 MW, ii) the construction of a new 13 MW unit at Potpec HPP, iii) several greenfield renewables of which more than 120 MW solar plants and iv) the rehabilitation of 129 MW Vlasinske hydropower cascade.

Additionality and Impact

The project is a framework loan EPS Green Financing (EIB/20220716) which finances promoter's key green investments in the electricity sector for the period 2024-2030 with a view to increase ultimately the national share of renewables to the target set by 2030. 


The financing of the Programme is aligned with the Serbian national targets for security of supply as well as decarbonisation in the context of the Intended Nationally Determined Contributions for Serbia. The project will contribute to EU policy objectives with regards to sustainable energy infrastructure, climate mitigation and it is expected to contribute to a number of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This project is in line with EU priorities for Serbia and eligible under NDICI, as it contributes to climate change mitigation as well as to the development of social and economic infrastructure, specifically energy. The project will primarily contribute towards increasing security of energy supply, a public good. 


The project is expected to have a positive economic return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project is expected to generate a broader positive social benefit by generating clean and renewable power at a cost (LCOE) reasonably below the cost alternatives in Serbia.


The Promoter has extensive experience in the implementation of hydro power plants projects.


The EIB's financial contribution is substantial and it will include a long maturity, in line with the economic life of the assets and long grace and availability periods, to support the project implementation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The construction of new hydropower unit would fall under Annex I while the rehabilitation of hydropower units and other small components would usually fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The latter Annex II components would require the competent national authority to determine the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment Environmental authorisation has been delivered to Djerdap II HPP rehabilitation. Bistrita HPP was screened out in 2019 by the competent Authorities. The Promoter resubmitted the project to the competent Authority as the scope had slightly increased from the original design. Potpec HPP rehabilitation received its authorisation in 2018. Due to changes in the project (construction of an additional unit IV), the Promoter is carrying out the EIA to be sent to the Competent Authorities in 2024 to obtain the environmental authorisation and the subsequent building permit. Based on preliminary information received, the project components are unlikely to entail any substantial adverse environmental or social impacts. The Bank will review the project's potential environmental and social impacts in line with its Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework upon new allocation request under the framework loan.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules. The promoter Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS) is a state-owned electric utility company. Public procurement procedures as set in the Bank's Guide to Procurement will apply.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
21 June 2024
27 December 2024
Related documents
28/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EPS GREEN FINANCING
25/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EPS GREEN FINANCING - Studija o proceni uticaja na životnu sredinu
Related projects
Related sub-project
DJERDAP II HPP REHABILITATION - FIRST PHASE
Related sub-project
BISTRICA HPP REHABILITATION
Related sub-project
POTPEC HPP RECONSTRUCTION AND CAPACITY EXPANSION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EPS GREEN FINANCING
Publication Date
28 Jun 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
205917884
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220716
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EPS GREEN FINANCING - Studija o proceni uticaja na životnu sredinu
Publication Date
25 Mar 2025
Document language
Serbian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
232173848
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220716
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EPS GREEN FINANCING
Related public register
25/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EPS GREEN FINANCING - Studija o proceni uticaja na životnu sredinu
Other links
Summary sheet
EPS GREEN FINANCING
Data sheet
EPS GREEN FINANCING
Related sub-project
DJERDAP II HPP REHABILITATION - FIRST PHASE
Related sub-project
BISTRICA HPP REHABILITATION
Related sub-project
POTPEC HPP RECONSTRUCTION AND CAPACITY EXPANSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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