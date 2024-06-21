The project is a framework loan EPS Green Financing (EIB/20220716) which finances promoter's key green investments in the electricity sector for the period 2024-2030 with a view to increase ultimately the national share of renewables to the target set by 2030.





The financing of the Programme is aligned with the Serbian national targets for security of supply as well as decarbonisation in the context of the Intended Nationally Determined Contributions for Serbia. The project will contribute to EU policy objectives with regards to sustainable energy infrastructure, climate mitigation and it is expected to contribute to a number of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This project is in line with EU priorities for Serbia and eligible under NDICI, as it contributes to climate change mitigation as well as to the development of social and economic infrastructure, specifically energy. The project will primarily contribute towards increasing security of energy supply, a public good.





The project is expected to have a positive economic return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project is expected to generate a broader positive social benefit by generating clean and renewable power at a cost (LCOE) reasonably below the cost alternatives in Serbia.





The Promoter has extensive experience in the implementation of hydro power plants projects.





The EIB's financial contribution is substantial and it will include a long maturity, in line with the economic life of the assets and long grace and availability periods, to support the project implementation.