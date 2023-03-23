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CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 50,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/04/2023 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
29/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS
Related public register
25/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS - STUDIO DI IMPATTO AMBIENTALE - Via Goretti
Related public register
25/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS - VALUTAZIONE DI INCIDENZA AMBIENTALE APPROPRIATA - Via Pescara
Related public register
29/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS - VALUTAZIONE DI INCIDENZA AMBIENTALE APPROPRIATA - INTEGRAZIONI A SEGUITO RICHIESTA ENTE PARCO SIBILLINI - Via Pescara
Parent project
ITALIAN UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
16 February 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/04/2023
20220708
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS
CIIP SPA - CICLI INTEGRATI IMPIANTI PRIMARI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 208 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project will finance investments in water and wastewater infrastructure in the Provinces of Ascoli Piceno and Fermo (Marche Region, Central Italy).

The project will contribute to meet the customer service standards set in the operating service agreement and the Key Performance Indicators set by the regulator ARERA. The related investments also aim at complying with all environmental requirements set by the national and EU legislation, notably the Drinking Water Directive 98/83/EC, the EU Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive 91/271/EC (UWWTD), as amended by 98/15/EC, and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC).

Additionality and Impact

The Project will support investments in water and wastewater infrastructure in the Marche Region in Italy which is a transition region. In doing so, it will ensure compliance with key European regulations in the water sector, and improve the quality and resilience of water and wastewater water services. The Project will contribute to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The Project will address a number of market failures, including those associated with public goods, unaccounted for externalities and information failures, generating positive health and environmental benefits, which would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. The Project will also contribute to improving the efficiency of the potable water supply system while increasing its resilience against climate related risks. These benefits are not reflected in market prices and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. EIB intervention will allow the Borrower to lengthen the tenor of its debt and to contain the cost of funding, attracting other potential lenders.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments are expected to have positive net environmental and social impacts, considering their focus on compliance with, amongst others, the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive 91/271/EC and the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, and their contributions to efficiency improvements. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
23 March 2023
20 April 2023
Related documents
29/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS
25/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS - STUDIO DI IMPATTO AMBIENTALE - Via Goretti
25/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS - VALUTAZIONE DI INCIDENZA AMBIENTALE APPROPRIATA - Via Pescara
29/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS - VALUTAZIONE DI INCIDENZA AMBIENTALE APPROPRIATA - INTEGRAZIONI A SEGUITO RICHIESTA ENTE PARCO SIBILLINI - Via Pescara
Related projects
Parent project
ITALIAN UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
29 Mar 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
166477832
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220708
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS - STUDIO DI IMPATTO AMBIENTALE - Via Goretti
Publication Date
25 Mar 2023
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168338605
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220708
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS - VALUTAZIONE DI INCIDENZA AMBIENTALE APPROPRIATA - Via Pescara
Publication Date
25 Mar 2023
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168516556
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220708
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS - VALUTAZIONE DI INCIDENZA AMBIENTALE APPROPRIATA - INTEGRAZIONI A SEGUITO RICHIESTA ENTE PARCO SIBILLINI - Via Pescara
Publication Date
29 Mar 2023
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168519553
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220708
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS
Related public register
25/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS - STUDIO DI IMPATTO AMBIENTALE - Via Goretti
Related public register
25/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS - VALUTAZIONE DI INCIDENZA AMBIENTALE APPROPRIATA - Via Pescara
Related public register
29/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS - VALUTAZIONE DI INCIDENZA AMBIENTALE APPROPRIATA - INTEGRAZIONI A SEGUITO RICHIESTA ENTE PARCO SIBILLINI - Via Pescara
Other links
Summary sheet
CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS
Parent project
ITALIAN UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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