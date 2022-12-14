Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BANQUE DU CAIRE MICROFINANCE LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Egypt : € 70,000,000
Credit lines : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/02/2023 : € 70,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
28 October 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/02/2023
20220665
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BANQUE DU CAIRE MICROFINANCE LOAN
BANQUE DU CAIRE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Through this EIB operation, Banque du Caire (BdC) will be able to provide micro-loans to micro-entrepreneurs and enhance access to finance to the most vulnerable population in Egypt.

The aim is to strengthen the support provided by BdC to underserved and unserved businesses in Egypt, mainly micro or small enterprises located outside the main urban economic centres of Cairo and Alexandria, as well as people largely excluded from the financial services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with the applicable national legislation and with the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
14 December 2022
15 February 2023

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications