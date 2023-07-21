ENAV AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE

Summary sheet
The project will finance the upgrade and digitalisation of ENAV's infrastructure and systems. In detail, it concerns Air Traffic Control (ATC) and Communications, Navigation and Surveillance (CNS) systems for high and low altitude traffic, as well as remote tower control systems for smaller, less busier airports, to be managed from existing control centres.
The aim is to maintain the highest safety levels, security and efficiency in the en-route air traffic management, as well as in lower airspace in various Italian airports. The project will also enhance the interoperability of different systems both within the promoter's IT network and with other airspace users.
The overall purpose of the Project is to modernise and digitalise the air navigation infrastructure and air traffic management systems in Italy in accordance with the latest international standards. In particular, it will be aligned with the latest version of the European Air Traffic Management (ATM) Master Plan and the Single European Sky (SES) regulations, a key element of European air transport policy. SES infrastructure is included in the priority TEN-T network and investments will be partially implemented in less-developed regions, making the Project, therefore, eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and under Article 309 point (c) common interest.
EIB loan to ENAV has a longer tenor and availability period and a more flexible drawdown terms than those applied by other lenders. Those features, along with a competitive pricing, will materially contribute to support ENAV's capex plan in the coming years.
ENAV's infrastructure upgrade concerns existing facilities and systems. All environmental aspects and compliance with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) will be assessed during the appraisal stage. The project will improve the environmental performance of aviation by reducing greenhouse gas emissions through shorter routes and reduced holding times. have a positive overall environmental impact, contributing to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular climate mitigation, pollution prevention and control.
ENAV has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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