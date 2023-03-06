KTM MODERN MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY

The Project will contribute to developing innovative technologies for application in battery electric motorcycles and improved safety. It will contribute to lower the barriers to the adoption of such vehicles in the market and will develop innovative technologies with the goal to make motorcycling as safe as possible, by developing new, active and passive safety functionalities and systems for motorcycles.





It will also contribute to further knowledge creation and diffusion, and support the relevant upskilling and retraining of the Promoter's workforce to operate in the evolving technology and market context.





The Project is eligible for the EIB financing under "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" Public Priority Goal and a significant part of it qualifies under the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objective.





The Promoter's investments address the market failures and gaps associated with (i) imperfect competition and incomplete markets for innovative and still market-entry-stage motorcycles electrification, safety and connectivity technologies, and those addressed by (ii) projects with positive knowledge, safety and environmental externalities generation.





The Promoter's experienced management and proven R&D capabilities, its focus on R&D, innovation and sustainability, its technology edge and industrialisation capability will help implement a sound and sustainable Project, integrating positive environmental and social dimensions, contribute to address and mitigate market failures, and through its additionality, contribute to the Bank's policy objectives.





The Bank's contribution to the project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount, flexible drawdown terms as well as catalysing effect on crowding-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation and diversifying the company`s financing sources.





The Bank's technical contribution and advice is explained by the guidance provided to align the project scope with policy objectives at project origination, the monitoring requirements during project implementation given the associated risk level, the technical assistance with regard to the promoter's decarbonisation plan.