ESTONIAN RENEWABLES INVESTMENTS

This operation concerns the development and operation of two large-scale onshore wind farms that will contribute to the achievement of the 2030 decarbonisation targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) of Estonia and the REPowerEU action plan. The wind farms are located in a Cohesion Priority Region.

The financing of this project contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy, Environmental Sustainability, Climate Action, as well as Economic and Social Cohesion.





In terms of addressing market failures, the onshore wind farms primarily reduce carbon and air pollution externalities.

The project will rely on revenues from commercial power purchase agreements and the wholesale market. It thereby supports market integration of renewable energy projects. The project is expected to yield quality and results rated as 'very good' under the AIM framework, thanks to avoided GHG emissions, fair employment creation and governance arrangements.

The Bank's contribution will be most visible on the financial contribution side by accelerating the fundraising process and crowding in other financiers. The Bank provides expertise in structuring and lending to renewable energy projects, applying standard and well tested principles. This will improve the structuring of the operation through close co-operation with the promoter and the commercial lenders.



