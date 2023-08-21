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GROPYUS (IEU GT)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 9,200,000
Germany : € 30,800,000
Industry : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2023 : € 9,200,000
21/12/2023 : € 30,800,000
Other links
Related public register
28/03/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GROPYUS (IEU GT)
Related press
Europe to get more climate-friendly housing with EIB loan to GROPYUS
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I

Summary sheet

Release date
25 March 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2023
20220629
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GROPYUS (IEU GT)
GROPYUS AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 94 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in Europe over the period 2023-2025. In particular, such RDI activities focus on the development of efficient manufacturing and construction technologies for sustainable, multi-storey apartment blocks using wooden modules pre-fabricated in an automated factory.

The aim to support the development of the promoter's innovative and sustainable construction technology, its successful implementation and the growth and innovativeness.

Additionality and Impact

The project helps the company in the further development and market deployment of its prefabricated modular and sustainable construction technology. It contributes to the Bank's Innovation, Digital and Human Capital and it qualifies under the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objective. The project addresses the Invest EU eligible areas as per the Annex II of InvestEU Regulation: area 5, Research, Development and Innovation. This project addresses the sub-optimal investment situations associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets, by contributing to increase the level of competition and enable the development, adoption and scale up of innovative sustainable construction technologies. It supports RDI for affordable, wood-based prefabricated multi-story construction which is targeting at significant positive knowledge, environmental and climate externalities. The InvestEU quasi-equity financing addresses the market failure of availability of non-dilutive growth capital for fast growing innovative SMEs, allowing the company to continue investing in R&D, creating skilled R&D jobs in the EU and support its growth. The EIB's financing is customised to the company's needs and highly flexible in terms of drawdowns. The EIB's investment is expected to generate a crowding-in effect. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The RDI activities will be carried out in the company's existing facilities, therefore, there are no significant negative environmental impacts expected. Environmental aspects will be assed in detail during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
21 August 2023
21 December 2023
Related documents
28/03/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GROPYUS (IEU GT)
Related projects
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I
Other links
Related press
Europe to get more climate-friendly housing with EIB loan to GROPYUS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GROPYUS (IEU GT)
Publication Date
28 Mar 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163975045
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220629
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/03/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GROPYUS (IEU GT)
Other links
Summary sheet
GROPYUS (IEU GT)
Data sheet
GROPYUS (IEU GT)
Related press
Europe to get more climate-friendly housing with EIB loan to GROPYUS
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Europe to get more climate-friendly housing with EIB loan to GROPYUS
Other links
Related public register
28/03/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GROPYUS (IEU GT)
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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