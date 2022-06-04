CDC SECTEUR PUBLIC MBIL II

The proposed Multi Beneficiary Intermediated Loan operation will support local authorities and public sector entities to finance eligible medium and small-scale infrastructure projects in France that correspond to various EIB COP objective areas, including 50% contribution to climate action and environmental sustainability. The upgrading, replacement and reorganisation of urban infrastructure and public facilities provide positive externalities including economic growth and knowledge externalities.





The intermediary has a solid knowledge of the Bank's eligibility criteria and experience of the EIB's loan products. CDC is historically well implanted as a long-term financing provider to local authorities, in particular for projects that are in line with the Bank's priorities.





The Bank's contribution relies essentially on the provision of fixed-rate financing under very long maturities to CDC, whose traditional resources come essentially from the regulated short-term savings of French households remunerated at variable rate (Livret A). The resources provided by the Bank will thus enable CDC to continue to offer to local authorities a complementary funding to its traditional variable rate offer, thereby enhancing access to finance for local authorities at improved terms.



