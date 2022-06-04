CDC SECTEUR PUBLIC MBIL II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Prêt intermédié multi-bénéficiaires pour le financement d'infrastructures réalisées par des collectivités locales en France.
Le prêt sera entièrement dédié au financement d'investissements de petite et moyenne dimension des collectivités locales en France dans les secteurs d'activité de la Banque européenne d'investissement (exemples : efficacité énergétique des bâtiments publics, eau-assainissement, éducation, transports publics).
The proposed Multi Beneficiary Intermediated Loan operation will support local authorities and public sector entities to finance eligible medium and small-scale infrastructure projects in France that correspond to various EIB COP objective areas, including 50% contribution to climate action and environmental sustainability. The upgrading, replacement and reorganisation of urban infrastructure and public facilities provide positive externalities including economic growth and knowledge externalities.
The intermediary has a solid knowledge of the Bank's eligibility criteria and experience of the EIB's loan products. CDC is historically well implanted as a long-term financing provider to local authorities, in particular for projects that are in line with the Bank's priorities.
The Bank's contribution relies essentially on the provision of fixed-rate financing under very long maturities to CDC, whose traditional resources come essentially from the regulated short-term savings of French households remunerated at variable rate (Livret A). The resources provided by the Bank will thus enable CDC to continue to offer to local authorities a complementary funding to its traditional variable rate offer, thereby enhancing access to finance for local authorities at improved terms.
Les bénéficiaires finaux devront se conformer à la législation nationale et européenne pertinente en vigueur.
Les bénéficiaires finaux devront se conformer à la législation nationale et européenne pertinente en vigueur.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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