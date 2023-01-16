BMI YOUTH & GENDER LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Access to finance for corporates in Mauritania is limited and the labour market participation rate is lower than in the region, with a large percentage of young Mauritanians unemployed and untrained, and a declining financial inclusion of women. The proposed Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) aims at on-lending to private businesses, notably SMEs. It will contribute to the private sector inclusive growth and decent job creation in Mauritania and will target specifically decent job creation for youth and youth entrepreneurship and businesses owned, run, employing or primarily serving women. The project is aligned with the EU's external action, the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) and the Multiannual Indicative Program (MIP) for Mauritania for years 2021-2027 which promotes strong, sustainable and inclusive growth, and will contribute to the achievement of several Sustainable Development Goals.

The availability of longer-term funds will enable BMI to diversify its funding sources and extend the tenors of its loan. A portfolio guarantee will be deployed in parallel to enable BMI to improve its lending terms. In addition, it is expected that technical assistance will be provided to BMI to set up reporting practices based on the recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.