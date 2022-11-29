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ORMAZABAL RDI & INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 40,000,000
Industry : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2022 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORMAZABAL RDI & INVESTMENTS
Related press
Spain: InvestEU - Ormazabal signs a €40 million loan with EIB to boost its research and development (R&D) activities
Parent project
INNOVATION PROGRAMME LOAN FOR SPAIN AND PORTUGAL

Summary sheet

Release date
12 October 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2022
20220551
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ORMAZABAL RDI & INVESTMENTS
ORMAZABAL ELECTRIC SLU
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 82 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed loan aims at financing Ormazabal's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in Europe, which are expected to further support the competitiveness of the group.

The purpose is to finance new and innovative equipment needed for the sustainable development and digitalisation of electrical networks, including the integration of renewable energies and network adaptions for electric mobility.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed project is eligible under Article 309 point (c), "Innovation and Skills" and will benefit from the InvestEU Guarantee under the RIDW General Debt Window, 1.1.1 Sustainable ICT innovative solutions - digitalisation of decarbonised grids. The project is aligned with the European Green Deal and Europe's strategy for energy system integration. In addition, 59.98% of the project investment costs will contribute to the Climate Action objective.

The project will lead to the deployment of technologies that will increase the efficiency of electrical networks, eliminate the use of SF6 greenhouse gases in GIS, and improve the integration of renewable energy and electromobility into the grid, thereby reducing the negative externalities associated with CO2 and greenhouse gas emissions. The Promoter has a strong background in R&D, evidenced by its patenting activity (around 5 per year) and relatively high R&D intensity (around 3-4% of sales). The Promoter collaborates with universities, research centres and customers, which contributes to the creation of new knowledge and its wider dissemination in the industry.

EIB's additionality has stemmed from providing long-term financing solutions with a payback profile matching the economic life of the investments. EIB financing addresses market failures by supporting innovation through research and development activities. These activities generate significant positive environmental benefits and knowledge and technology spill over through the creation of innovative products and skills development and upgrading. As such, the EIB loan contributes for enhancing credit conditions for Ormazabal, aiming at strengthening its competitive position.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The RDI activities will be carried out in the company's existing facilities, therefore, there are no significant negative environmental impacts expected. Environmental aspects will be assed in detail during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
29 November 2022
14 December 2022
Related documents
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORMAZABAL RDI & INVESTMENTS
Related projects
Parent project
INNOVATION PROGRAMME LOAN FOR SPAIN AND PORTUGAL
Other links
Related press
Spain: InvestEU - Ormazabal signs a €40 million loan with EIB to boost its research and development (R&D) activities

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORMAZABAL RDI & INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
13 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160658806
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220551
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORMAZABAL RDI & INVESTMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
ORMAZABAL RDI & INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
ORMAZABAL RDI & INVESTMENTS
Related press
Spain: InvestEU - Ormazabal signs a €40 million loan with EIB to boost its research and development (R&D) activities
Parent project
INNOVATION PROGRAMME LOAN FOR SPAIN AND PORTUGAL

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: InvestEU - Ormazabal signs a €40 million loan with EIB to boost its research and development (R&D) activities
Other links
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORMAZABAL RDI & INVESTMENTS
Parent project
INNOVATION PROGRAMME LOAN FOR SPAIN AND PORTUGAL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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