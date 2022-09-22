UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - THE CZECH REPUBLIC

Summary sheet
Supporting the Czech Government's Strategy on the Ukrainian Refugee Crisis through financing urgent expenses related to Ukrainian refugees in the country, in particular in the areas of healthcare, education and other.
The EIB operation will support the implementation of the Czech Republic's government strategy on the Ukrainian refugee crisis, adopted in April 2022. In response to the current emerging situation, the strategy defines 13 priorities mitigating the impact of the wave of refugees on the economic and social infrastructure and services in the country, comprised of actions in the various areas including housing, healthcare, education, social, security, legal, financial, communication, external coordination, digitalisation and other. This EIB operation will be dedicated to urgent expenditures in relation to the refugees. The operation will enable the service providers to adequately respond to the needs of refugees and host communities, primarily in selected areas of healthcare and education, by expanding its services and infrastructure. The operation will support the achievement of many of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and will support investments related to the adoption of the Temporary Protection Directive. As most of the expenditures are foreseen to be directed to less-developed regions, under the EIB's Cohesion priority regions objective, the operation will contribute to the EU Public Policy Goal of Economic and Social Cohesion. The operation will contribute to EU Gender Equality and will bring benefits particularly to women, children and vulnerable groups.
This Operation supports the achievement of most UN Sustainable Development Goals and it supports investments related to the adoption of the Temporary Protection Directive. As most of the expenditures are foreseen to be spent in less-developed regions, under the EIB's Cohesion priority regions objective, the Operation contributes to the EU Public Policy Goal of Economic and Social Cohesion as well as EU Gender Equality. The Operation is aligned with the EIB Gender Equality Strategy and Action Plan.
This Operation will support the implementation of the Czech Republic´s government strategy on the Ukrainian refugee crisis. The Operation will enable the service providers to adequately respond to the needs of refugees and host communities, primarily in selected areas of health care and education, by expanding its services and infrastructure. The Operation aims to address a situation that disproportionately affects women, children, persons with disabilities and older persons.
The overall social benefit is expected to be substantial resulting from provision and sustainability of quality infrastructure and services particularly in relation to the health care, education and other. Wider social-economic benefits may be expected, such as positive effects on employment, productivity, social integration and sustainability impacts resulting from the improvement of public infrastructure and services.
The EIB advantageous and flexible loan contributes to diversification and stability of financing of the Czech Sovereign. Maturity of the tranches combined with a possibility of the currency and/or interest rates conversion add up to the Borrower's comfort.
The Bank will undertake actions in order for the promoters to ensure compliance with the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, as well as Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively) and with the respective applicable Czech law implementing the referred Directives.
The Bank will undertake actions in order for the promoters to ensure that contracts for implementation of the projects will be tendered in accordance with the EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU and with the respective applicable Czech law implementing the referred Directives, with publication of tender notices in the Czech Public Procurement Bulletin and in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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