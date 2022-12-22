RDI FOR DOOR SOLUTIONS II

The project concerns RDI in the field of door opening and entrance systems, and the related automation, identification and control functions, aiming to improve security, safety functionality and convenience.





The project addresses the market failure of imperfect competition, as it contributes to expanding the competitive space for new product technologies, and the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from higher cost of financing due to the inherent uncertainty about RDI activities.





The project's activities will be carried out in multiple EU locations and, partly, in Switzerland and Norway. The part of the project carried out in the EU is eligible for financing under Article 309 (c), Common interest. The part of the project carried out in Switzerland and Norway is covered by Bank's EFTA Mandate.





Part of the project concerns investments in cohesion areas in Poland and would be eligible also under Article 309 point (a), Projects for developing less-developed regions.





The project's activities are eligible for the Bank's financing under Bank's Public Policy Goal Innovation, Digital and Human Capital (IDHC).





The Bank's contribution to the project is also supported by a combination of its advantageous terms, flexible availability and utilisation of the loan, as well as helping crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.