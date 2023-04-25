COMET UPCYCLING ARABINOXYLAN PLANT (IEU GT)

The project is fully aligned to InvestEU objectives, fostering activities in the area of Research, Development and Innovation, fostering activities in the industrial application of KETs (i.e. advanced manufacturing) and environment and resources, by implementing the circular economy concepts (i.e. valorisation of wheat straw).





The first of a kind commercial scale facility for the production of innovative bio-based Nutraceutical ingredients creates valuable environmental, health and knowledge externalities. It valorises currently abundant natural resource, wheat straw, by utilizing it as the feedstock for producing high value nutraceutical ingredients. These ingredients are marketed to food and beverages industries for improving the biotic properties of their consumer products.

The project is integrated to an existing 2G bioethanol plant. Due to significant economies of scope gained through this integration, the operation also strengthens the supply for second generation bioethanol, hence reducing carbon externalities in transports.

There are limited alternatives on the market that can provide high risk financing. The EIB intervention supports this innovative SME to obtain quasi-equity financing to carry out the required investments to bring its novel product to the market in a short timeframe. The operation also supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion as it is implemented in a transition region (i.e. Zealand in Denmark). It supports the local economies through creating employment and providing additional revenues for local wheat growers.





Overall, EIB's intervention will provide equity-like risk capital for the Company at a critical time in its development and the scaling up of its sales. This will enable the Company to get market validation for its product and have a catalytic effect on further investments into greenfield manufacturing plants in order to reach critical size.





The project would not have been carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the InvestEU support.