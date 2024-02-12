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ITALIAN NATIONAL STRATEGIC HUB PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 73,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 73,000,000
Services : € 73,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/02/2024 : € 22,571,785.4
14/02/2024 : € 25,214,107.3
14/02/2024 : € 25,214,107.3
Other links
Related public register
20/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALIAN NATIONAL STRATEGIC HUB PPP

Summary sheet

Release date
30 January 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/02/2024
20220524
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ITALIAN NATIONAL STRATEGIC HUB PPP
REPUBBLICA ITALIANA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 73 million
EUR 146 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the deployment, under a public private partnership, of a digital cloud infrastructure for the Italian public administration.

The cloud infrastructure will consist of the fitting out of 4 interconnected Tier III and Tier IV Data Centres (DC) in Italy, 2 located in the north and 2 data centres located in the centre of the country.

Additionality and Impact

The deployment of the proposed governmental cloud infrastructure will enable the delivery of an innovative and secure cloud offering to Italian public administrations, while ensuring the sovereignty over the data managed, and compliance with applicable data security regulations. The project thus supports Italy in its efforts to foster its digital economy and therefore contributes to the European Data and Digital Strategy by investing in innovation enabling facilities, such as data centres as well as related services. The financial and non-financial contribution of EIB make a difference to the project. EIB's advice contributes to the technical and economic quality of the investment through project-specific analysis and monitoring. EIB financing contributes to the diversification of financing sources and is an innovative structure with intermediated loans for an underlying PPP. This will entail the tailoring of the disbursement and repayment mechanics thus introducing innovative elements.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fitting out of existing data center facilities do not fall under Annex I and II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
12 February 2024
14 February 2024
Related documents
20/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALIAN NATIONAL STRATEGIC HUB PPP

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALIAN NATIONAL STRATEGIC HUB PPP
Publication Date
20 Feb 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
190145524
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220524
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALIAN NATIONAL STRATEGIC HUB PPP
Other links
Summary sheet
ITALIAN NATIONAL STRATEGIC HUB PPP
Data sheet
ITALIAN NATIONAL STRATEGIC HUB PPP

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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