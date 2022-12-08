CALEF PAN-EU LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The operation aims at financing small to medium sized investments carried out by SME and Midcap across EU, mainly in France, Poland, Spain and Germany. The operation features a sizeable Climate Action component of at least 30%.
Financing of small/medium projects carried out by SMEs and Midcaps with a specific focus on Climate Action.
The proposed operation supports the financing of small and medium scale projects undertaken by SMEs and Mid-Caps located mainly in France, Poland, Germany, Spain, and potentially other EU countries. As such, it falls under the scope of EU objectives through its contribution to job creation and to increased competitiveness and productivity of SMEs and Mid-Caps. Moreover, at least 30% of the resulting investments are intended to support the Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability ("CA&ES") objective, hence helping to accelerate the green transition of the above-mentioned EU economies.
Building on the Intermediaries' strong track record and long-standing experience, it is expected that EIB funds will be utilised in an efficient and timely manner. Thanks to the EIB's contribution in terms of Financial Value Added, the Intermediary will be able to facilitate the access to finance and improve funding conditions to final beneficiaries in the form of reduced interest rates, including in Cohesion regions.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.