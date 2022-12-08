CALEF PAN-EU LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

The proposed operation supports the financing of small and medium scale projects undertaken by SMEs and Mid-Caps located mainly in France, Poland, Germany, Spain, and potentially other EU countries. As such, it falls under the scope of EU objectives through its contribution to job creation and to increased competitiveness and productivity of SMEs and Mid-Caps. Moreover, at least 30% of the resulting investments are intended to support the Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability ("CA&ES") objective, hence helping to accelerate the green transition of the above-mentioned EU economies.

Building on the Intermediaries' strong track record and long-standing experience, it is expected that EIB funds will be utilised in an efficient and timely manner. Thanks to the EIB's contribution in terms of Financial Value Added, the Intermediary will be able to facilitate the access to finance and improve funding conditions to final beneficiaries in the form of reduced interest rates, including in Cohesion regions.