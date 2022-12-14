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AT & S RDI AND RESEARCH CENTER IN AUSTRIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 250,000,000
Industry : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2022 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AT & S RDI AND RESEARCH CENTER IN AUSTRIA
Related press
Austria: EIB grants €250 million loan to AT&S

Summary sheet

Release date
28 February 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2022
20220514
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AT & S RDI AND RESEARCH CENTER IN AUSTRIA
AT & S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 635 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The loan will finance the promoter's research and development (RDI) investments in Austria over the next three years.

The related RDI investments are in the fields of IC Substrates and Packaging technology, including prototyping, pilot line and small scale production line. The project also includes capital investments for applied research and experimental development, including the construction of a new research competence centre in Leoben (Austria). Such centre will be the first European competence centre for organic Advanced Fan-out, IC substrates and Packaging technologies supporting High Performance Computers' early stage development. Additionally, the centre will also foster co-development with Research and Technology Organisations (RTOs), Universities and Suppliers in Europe.

Additionality and Impact

The project will finance the RDI activities related to applied research and experimental development for Integrated Circuits organic substrates, including the construction of a new research competence centre in Leoben- Hinterberg (AUT), which will incorporate prototyping and pilot line, and a small scale production line. This will be in support of accelerating the transition to High Performance Computers (Servers) in need of rising computing power, high performing smaller chipset, as well as to support the "Chips for Europe" initiative (under the European Chips Act programme) by attracting new investments to flourish new advanced applications from innovative start-ups.

The operation grants the promoter long-term funding at favourable terms, drawdown flexibility and length of the availability period, supporting the promoter to maintain and increase its innovation activities, with wider economic benefits, thereby attracting more funding from private lenders (crowd-in effect). In particular, the Bank's contribution to the promoter's funding diversification is considered a key benefit for the promoter.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

RDI and its prototyping for semiconductor industry are not specifically mentioned in the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, nor in any of its Annexes, therefore it is not subject to the same. However, the EIB will further assess the project at appraisal regarding its environmental impacts.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/25/EU), then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU and Directive 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
14 December 2022
21 December 2022
Related documents
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AT & S RDI AND RESEARCH CENTER IN AUSTRIA
Other links
Related press
Austria: EIB grants €250 million loan to AT&S

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AT & S RDI AND RESEARCH CENTER IN AUSTRIA
Publication Date
8 Mar 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158797153
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220514
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AT & S RDI AND RESEARCH CENTER IN AUSTRIA
Other links
Summary sheet
AT & S RDI AND RESEARCH CENTER IN AUSTRIA
Data sheet
AT & S RDI AND RESEARCH CENTER IN AUSTRIA
Related press
Austria: EIB grants €250 million loan to AT&S

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: EIB grants €250 million loan to AT&S
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AT & S RDI AND RESEARCH CENTER IN AUSTRIA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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