UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - BRANDENBURG FL

The Operation supports a number of UN Sustainable Development Goals, EU Directives and Actions and contributes to national and regional objectives in relation to the provision of adequate accommodation for Ukrainian and other refugees. The current supply of reception capacity and refugee accommodation is insufficient and does not meet the existing demand. This Operation will contribute to cover current investment needs in refugee accommodation in the region and will increase the reception capacity and the provision of accommodation for refugees. The Operation addresses social inclusion as well as a more equitable access to accommodation for refugees. The Operation's broader social benefit relates to alleviating current constraints in existing housing provision and to providing adequate infrastructures for women, children and vulnerable groups, thereby improving their living conditions and their overall quality of life.





The EIB's advantageous and flexible loan contributes to the diversification and stability of the financing sources of ILB. The maturity of the tranches combined with a possibility of using currency and/or interest rates conversion are of value to the Borrower, as are the possibility under this special Programme Loan related to the refugee crisis to fund 100% of the PIC.



