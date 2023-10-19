UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - BRANDENBURG FL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
The framework loan (FL) will help the state of Brandenburg to face the increased costs to host refugees and migrants, in particular capital expenditures related to reception and accommodation facilities.
The aim is to support the Land in implementing all activities related to refugees and migrants hosting and consequent social issues, which have increased since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. The FL contributes to achieve many of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and will support investments related to the adoption of the Temporary Protection Directive. Additionally, the operation will contribute to the EU Public Policy Goal of Economic and Social Cohesion, since most of the expenditures concern less-developed regions, under the EIB's Cohesion priority regions objective.
The Operation supports a number of UN Sustainable Development Goals, EU Directives and Actions and contributes to national and regional objectives in relation to the provision of adequate accommodation for Ukrainian and other refugees. The current supply of reception capacity and refugee accommodation is insufficient and does not meet the existing demand. This Operation will contribute to cover current investment needs in refugee accommodation in the region and will increase the reception capacity and the provision of accommodation for refugees. The Operation addresses social inclusion as well as a more equitable access to accommodation for refugees. The Operation's broader social benefit relates to alleviating current constraints in existing housing provision and to providing adequate infrastructures for women, children and vulnerable groups, thereby improving their living conditions and their overall quality of life.
The EIB's advantageous and flexible loan contributes to the diversification and stability of the financing sources of ILB. The maturity of the tranches combined with a possibility of using currency and/or interest rates conversion are of value to the Borrower, as are the possibility under this special Programme Loan related to the refugee crisis to fund 100% of the PIC.
The EIB will ensure that the promoters comply with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), as well as Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively).
The EIB will ensure that the contracts to implement the projects will be tendered in accordance with the EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.