CDC BOOSTER LOGEMENT SOCIAL MBIL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Prêt intermédié multi-bénéficiaires (MBIL) pour le financement de la production de logements sociaux en France.
L'objectif de ce prêt est de soutenir les différents organismes de logements sociaux en France dans leurs opérations de production neuve de logements sociaux entre 2023 et 2026. Ils bénéficieront du déploiement d'un prêt intitulé « Booster », initié en juillet 2018 par la Banque des Territoires (groupe CDC), aux caractéristiques financières élargies et plus proches de leurs besoins de financement. L'enveloppe MBIL de la Banque, qui a pour objet de financer ces prêts Booster, portera sur un volume de EUR 500m.
The Project is in line with the provisions of the 2022 Nice Declaration on Housing, the 2020 New Leipzig Charter, the EU Urban Agenda, and the EIB Urban Lending Review. Furthermore, it is aligned with the Bank's Energy Lending Policy for new buildings and the EIB's climate action objectives.
The Project strengthens the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion and promotes progress towards multiple Sustainable Development Goals. It also contributes to sustainable urban development, urban renewal and prevention of urban sprawl.
The Project addresses several market failures, in particular i) the lack of available social housing supply as the market does not sufficiently cater for the demand of low-income households and ii) sub-optimal investment flows into highly energy efficient and resilient new buildings.
The objective of the operation is to support social housing entities in France in their housing production, enabling CDC to complement its variable-rate loan offer. The operation is expected to support the production of around 33 000 social housing units.
The resource provided by the EIB will contribute to the countercyclical role of CDC, offering a maturity beyond the tenor available on the market as well as flexible conditions, thereby enhancing access to fixed-rate financing at improved terms.
Les bénéficiaires finaux devront se conformer à la législation nationale et européenne pertinente en vigueur.
Les bénéficiaires finaux devront se conformer à la législation nationale et européenne pertinente en vigueur.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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