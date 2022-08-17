MADAGASCAR SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE

The project supports the Promoter diversification by financing the development of value chains in remote and naturally sensitive rural areas, based on local community development and natural resource preservation.





The proposed operation is expected to be financed through the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI). The investment programme fully contributes to the objectives of the Global Europe-NDICI Trust Fund, which advocates for the development and strengthening of the private sector.

The operation is aligned with the EU indicative programme 2021-2027 in Madagascar, and with the priorities of the National Emergence Plan, promoting the integration of economic, social, and environmental aspects.





The operation supports social stability and environmental protection, both public good market failures, in increasing the resilience of rural communities, mitigating food supply volatility and reducing post-harvest losses. Through this operation, the EIB will contribute to the achievement of several UN's Sustainable Development Goals too.





The project will also generate further positive externalities in supporting community development (schools, basic health care, etc.) thanks to the company's benefits investments in social and environmental programs.





The EIB technical contribution supported the Promoter capacity to comply with international finance requirements.