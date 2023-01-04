UNIMORE CAMPUS UPGRADE

The Project supports the continuing expansion, renovation and modernisation of the extended campus of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia (UNIMORE), which will live up to the highest standards of modern teaching, learning and research environments.

It addresses a market failure with regard to sub-optimal levels of investment in higher education in Italy.

The Project will generate positive externalities for society in terms of improved education provision and knowledge externalities from expanded and improved teaching, learning and research. It will also support the continuing protection and preservation of its historical buildings and improving the energy performance of its estate by including energy efficiency measures.

The EIB brings a comprehensive financial contribution to the investment programme by providing the University with financial benefit and customized terms.