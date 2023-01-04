Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
UNIMORE CAMPUS UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 31,200,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 31,200,000
Education : € 31,200,000
Signature date(s)
13/06/2023 : € 14,200,000
16/10/2025 : € 17,000,000
Data sheet
UNIMORE CAMPUS UPGRADE
Summary sheet
UNIMORE CAMPUS UPGRADE
04/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIMORE CAMPUS UPGRADE (Italian translation)
04/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIMORE CAMPUS UPGRADE
ITALIAN UNIVERSITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Release date
13 December 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/06/2023
20220459
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UNIMORE CAMPUS UPGRADE
UNIVERSITA DEGLI STUDI DI MODENA E REGGIO EMILIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 45 million
EUR 96 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the modernisation of existing premises, construction of new buildings and new equipment for the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia (UNIMORE). The campus upgrade concerns over 20,000m2 dedicated to teaching, administrative, research, development and innovation activities, as well as student accommodation.

The aim is to enhance the teaching and learning environment and staff working conditions, as well as increase the capacity for student accommodation in campuses across the two cities. The upgrade of UNIMORE facilities will help to align to modern pedagogical methods, meet the local demand, also in terms of labour market outlook, thus contributing to human capital formation. The EIB loan will support UNIMORE's strategic plan aiming to contribute to the local system of innovation and technology transfer, to the creation of new businesses, to the sharing of knowledge with society to prepare it for the current rapid pace of change.

Additionality and Impact

The Project supports the continuing expansion, renovation and modernisation of the extended campus of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia (UNIMORE), which will live up to the highest standards of modern teaching, learning and research environments.

It addresses a market failure with regard to sub-optimal levels of investment in higher education in Italy.

The Project will generate positive externalities for society in terms of improved education provision and knowledge externalities from expanded and improved teaching, learning and research. It will also support the continuing protection and preservation of its historical buildings and improving the energy performance of its estate by including energy efficiency measures.

The EIB brings a comprehensive financial contribution to the investment programme by providing the University with financial benefit and customized terms.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover university and research infrastructure, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, university and research infrastructure may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to urban development. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. Furthermore, the climate plans of the universities and/or their regions and application of adaptation measures will be assessed within the context of the proposed investments during the appraisal. Social and other environmental aspects as well as any aspects related to historical and cultural heritage will be further verified during the appraisal of the subsequent sub-projects.

The Promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU. The Bank will also require the Promoter to publish tender notices in the EU Official Journal (OJEU), as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
4 January 2023
13 June 2023
04/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIMORE CAMPUS UPGRADE (Italian translation)
04/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIMORE CAMPUS UPGRADE
Parent project
ITALIAN UNIVERSITIES PROGRAMME LOAN
Summary sheet
UNIMORE CAMPUS UPGRADE
Data sheet
UNIMORE CAMPUS UPGRADE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIMORE CAMPUS UPGRADE (Italian translation)
Publication Date
7 Feb 2023
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165378544
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220459
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIMORE CAMPUS UPGRADE
04/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIMORE CAMPUS UPGRADE (Italian translation)
04/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIMORE CAMPUS UPGRADE
Summary sheet
UNIMORE CAMPUS UPGRADE
Data sheet
UNIMORE CAMPUS UPGRADE
ITALIAN UNIVERSITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

