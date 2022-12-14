ORANGE FRANCE 5G NETWORK ROLLOUT

Summary sheet
The project will finance the design and early rollout of a 5G mobile telecommunications network, as well as the densification and upgrade of 4G across the country. In detail, it concerns the deployment of active radio access equipment, expansion of the core 5G standalone network and backhaul upgrade.
Orange aims at increasing its 5G coverage across France, including deep indoor coverage, provide fibre connectivity to mobile sites, as well as coping with the increased traffic.
The project supports the development of the French 5G mobile infrastructure enabling ultra-fast data transfer through this very high capacity network and it is fully in line with the targets set out by the 5G for Europe Action Plan. The project also supports the goal of the Electronic Communication Code to promote the roll-out of 5G and to foster infrastructure competition. Finally the project is aligned with the recently established 2030 EU Digital Compass targets.
Furthermore the project contributes directly to the EU broadband targets for 2025 presented in "Connectivity for a Competitive Digital Single Market - Towards a European Gigabit Society", which states that by 2025 all urban areas, as well as major roads and railways, should have uninterrupted 5G wireless broadband coverage, starting with fully-fledged commercial service in at least one major city in each EU member state already by 2020.
EIB's involvement provides a flexible financial product to the borrower (e.g. flexible drawdowns, lengthy availability period, etc.), allowing it to diversify its financing sources. The Bank's capacity to extend a sizable loan from one source is highly appreciated by the client.
Investments in mobile telecommunications networks do not fall under Annexes of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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