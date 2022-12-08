CR BOLZANO LOAN FOR SMES AND CLIMATE ACTION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The loan facility will enable Cassa di Risparmio di Bolzano (CR) to enhance access to finance to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps in Italy. At least 70% of the loan will be allocated to SMEs investments. At least 25% of the facility will be dedicated to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability projects.
The operation will enable CR to finance small/medium projects carried out by SMEs and Midcaps operating in various sectors, incl agriculture, services and tourism.
The Loan will be dedicated to SMEs (at least 70%) and Midcaps (up to 30%). At least 25% of the facility will be dedicated to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability projects. The facility addresses an important market failure that is SMEs' access to finance, which is driven by asymmetric information. This has become even more important in the context of the economic downturn caused by the War in Ukraine.
Through this operation additional resources will be channeled to finance eligible investments promoted by SMEs and Midcaps: the additional lending capacity provided through the EIB's intervention will generate positive effects on investments from the availability of long term financing and of overall lower financing costs and will send a positive signal to the market regarding their financial soundness and credit worthiness. The proposed loan is fully consistent with the EU objectives and responds to the definition of SME financing as a strategic priority objective of the Bank. The operation will also support the EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector and the EIB's climate action objectives through the development of renewable energy projects and the implementation of energy efficiency projects and potentially other energy efficiency investments promoted by SMEs and midcaps in several industries. It will also contribute to Italy 2030 decarbonisation targets of 2030 National Energy and Climate Plan..
The Climate action element of the operation, renewable energy and energy efficiency projects reduce negative carbon and air pollution externalities ? market failures - increase comfort and air quality in the dwellings, social and public benefits that are not fully internalised by private investors.
Overall, the projects are expected to yield good quality and results, thanks to avoided carbon emissions and employment creation. Moreover, the projects will be supported by adequate governance and capabilities of the Borrower.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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