EGYPT INCLUSIVE GROWTH FACILITY

The operation aims to finance eligible small and medium sized investments undertaken by SMEs and Mid-Caps in Egypt, thereby contributing to economic resilience, employment generating activities and alleviating the economic burden of the Covid-19 crisis in the country. SMEs make up the vast majority of firms in Egypt and, as such, play a vital role in creating and safeguarding employment, especially in rural communities, among young people and women. The proposed operation is expected to enhance access to finance to SMEs and Mid-Caps, in that it will allow the selected financial intermediaries to make available funding at improved terms and conditions. Particular attention will be given to access to finance in rural areas of the country. It is expected that 50% of allocations under this operation will come from enterprises located in less developed areas of Egypt, outside the main cities of Cairo and Alexandria. The long term EIB funding, improvement in lending/reporting/monitoring practices and standards together with TA would allow to further strengthen the capacity of the Borrowers to sustainably expand their MSME loan portfolio in rural and underserved areas of the country with a particular focus on digital outreach.

The project is in line with EU-Egypt cooperation priorities as documented in the Joint Communication on the renewed partnership with the Southern Neighbourhood. The Joint Communication emphasizes the need for MSE support and recognises that the MSE funding gap is a real constraint to development. The project is expected to contribute to SDG 1 (no poverty), SDG 5 (gender equality) and SDG 8 (decent work and economic growth).