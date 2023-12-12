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VGP PV GREEN LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovakia : € 9,000,000
Hungary : € 10,500,000
Czechia : € 13,500,000
Romania : € 13,500,000
Energy : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/12/2023 : € 9,000,000
15/12/2023 : € 10,500,000
15/12/2023 : € 13,500,000
15/12/2023 : € 13,500,000
15/12/2023 : € 103,500,000
Other links
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VGP PV GREEN LOAN
Related press
€150 million EIB loan to VGP Renewable Energy finances solar energy rollout on European roofs

Summary sheet

Release date
21 December 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2023
20220401
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VGP PV GREEN LOAN
VGP RENEWABLE ENERGY NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 250 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Roll-out of photovoltaic installations on the roofs of the promoter's logistic centers in Central and Eastern EU (Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia) and other EU countries.

The roll-out of photovoltaic installations across the Promoter's logistic centres will allow for the production of electricity from low-carbon sources and thus contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions. The project will increase the renewable energy generation capacity across the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia as well as other EU markets, hence contribute to national and EU climate objectives.

Additionality and Impact

The project produces electricity from low carbon sources through the roll-out of solar panels on the roofs of the Promoter's logistic and semi-industrial centres located across fourteen EU countries as well as Serbia. The project addresses a number of market failures of negative climate and environmental externalities, from contributing to the reduction in carbon and air pollution, to improving energy markets efficiency and integration through participation in the wholesale markets.

This operation supports national targets related to renewable energy (RE) generation and it will hence contribute to EU energy objectives, notably security of energy supply and tackling climate change. It also supports the Bank's priority lending objectives concerning renewable energy and it will contribute 100% to climate action. The operation is therefore eligible under Article 309 (c) common interest in energy (energy efficiency, renewable energy) and environment (tackling climate change). The operation is expected to yield good economic rate of return and a positive broader social benefit. The Promoter is deemed capable of implementing the project considering its overall experience. The EIBs financial contribution to the project is high, as it provides longer term finance at competitive terms, not readily available in the market.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The appraisal will focus on the project impacts and the related mitigants, as well as on the promoter's capacity to implement the programme in line with the EIB's socio-environmental standards and requirements. The programme schemes are expected to have limited environmental consequences and environmental impact studies will be carried out as and where applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary.

The Promoter has to ensure that contracts for the project implementation will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
12 December 2023
15 December 2023
Related documents
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VGP PV GREEN LOAN
Other links
Related press
€150 million EIB loan to VGP Renewable Energy finances solar energy rollout on European roofs

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VGP PV GREEN LOAN
Publication Date
3 Jan 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
181912782
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220401
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Czechia
Romania
Hungary
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VGP PV GREEN LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
VGP PV GREEN LOAN
Data sheet
VGP PV GREEN LOAN
Related press
€150 million EIB loan to VGP Renewable Energy finances solar energy rollout on European roofs

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
€150 million EIB loan to VGP Renewable Energy finances solar energy rollout on European roofs
Other links
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VGP PV GREEN LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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