COSENTINO SUSTAINABILITY & DECARBONIZATION

The project will allow the Promoter to produce more efficiently, with reduced carbon footprint and with increased percentage of recycled material. It will strengthen the Promoter's competitive position and thus will contribute to creating growth and employment opportunities in Europe.





The proposed investments are eligible for financing under the Bank's Public Policy Goal Innovation, Digital and Human Capital (IDHC) ? sub-objective Research, Innovation and Digital (RID) and, for what the part related to the installation of renewable energy generation technologies for self-consumption is concerned, under Bank's Public Policy Goal Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources, sub-objective Energy (Renewable Energy Sources).





The proposed investments will be located in Andalusia, a cohesion region in Spain and, as such, they will support the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion. Therefore the project contributes 100% to the Bank's crosscutting objective "Economic and social cohesion".





The project contributes in part to the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) crosscutting objective.





The financing of this project supports innovation through the deployment of state-of-the-art technology and addresses the market failures associated to investments that generate positive knowledge, technology and environmental externalities. The project supports also the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.





The project is strategically justified as it will support the Promoter's growth and competitiveness while maintaining a strong focus on environmental and social sustainability.





The proposed loan complements other external funding and internal sources and strengthens the company's capital structure by providing favourable terms (availability and grace periods and flexibility on drawdowns and on currency), as well as a long maturity. Moreover, the EIB will be a stable financier assuming a long-term commitment with the promoter, sending a positive signal towards the company's current and potential new financing partners.