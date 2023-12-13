ETG REGIONAL EXPANSION (AFRICA)

Summary sheet
The project consists of activities supporting: (i) the modernisation and upgrade of existing production facilities, (ii) the expansion and vertical integration of the Promoter's operations along their value chains, as well as (iii) the expansion of the extension services provided by the Promoter at granular level in the countries of the project.
The project will finance investments promoting a competitive locally rooted agro-industry, resilient to climate change, providing decent jobs, the lack of which is considered market failure. The project is expected to alleviate negative environmental and climate externalities, by using the best available solutions in energy, water and residue management, among others. The project will further reinforce access to agricultural production inputs; some of these will be formulated according to local soil and climate needs, resulting in clear productivity and environmental gains on existing agricultural land.
The operation is aligned with NDICI's Investment Framework that, among others, promotes the support of decent job creation and sustainable agriculture. The project aims at achieving sustainable and inclusive growth and decent job creation, as well as, promoting transformative and competitive economies through strengthening economic integration at regional and continental levels.
Investments include the setting up and modernization of food plants to process local feedstock, contributing to integrate remote small-scale farmers in the agricultural value chains. The project includes the delivery of training and technical assistance programs to support technology and knowledge transfer to smallholder farmers.
The project addresses the market failures relating to the insufficient provision of public goods like the sustainable management of natural resources and is expected to result in important positive externalities linked to increased biodiversity and the preservation or restoration of valuable local ecosystems.
The EIB technically contributes to the quality of the project through a series of undertakings, concerning Health, Safety and Environmental policies and procedures of the Promoter. Financial value added is offered through an extension of tenor vis-a-vis the alternative funding sources of the borrower.
The project is expected to contribute to the Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) objectives. In particular, the project is expected to have a significant impact on Climate Change Adaptation and pollution prevention and control, via the activities proposed under the Farmers Extension Services component, developed with the rural communities. The EIB will ensure that the project is based on good practices, notably in terms of the sustainable management of natural resources, contributing to strengthening the resilience of agriculture and populations in the face of climate change, as per the Bank's Climate Roadmap. If located within the EU, the components of the project would fall under the scope of Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU and would be subject to determination of the need for a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) process including public consultation by the local authorities. During the appraisal, the environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) process (including the public consultations) will be analysed, with particular attention given to emissions to air and water. Food safety aspects will be also given full consideration.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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