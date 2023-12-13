ETG REGIONAL EXPANSION (AFRICA)

The operation is aligned with NDICI's Investment Framework that, among others, promotes the support of decent job creation and sustainable agriculture. The project aims at achieving sustainable and inclusive growth and decent job creation, as well as, promoting transformative and competitive economies through strengthening economic integration at regional and continental levels.

Investments include the setting up and modernization of food plants to process local feedstock, contributing to integrate remote small-scale farmers in the agricultural value chains. The project includes the delivery of training and technical assistance programs to support technology and knowledge transfer to smallholder farmers.

The project addresses the market failures relating to the insufficient provision of public goods like the sustainable management of natural resources and is expected to result in important positive externalities linked to increased biodiversity and the preservation or restoration of valuable local ecosystems.

The EIB technically contributes to the quality of the project through a series of undertakings, concerning Health, Safety and Environmental policies and procedures of the Promoter. Financial value added is offered through an extension of tenor vis-a-vis the alternative funding sources of the borrower.