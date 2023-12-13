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ETG REGIONAL EXPANSION (AFRICA)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 105,414,470.53
Sector(s)
Education : € 49,333,972.21
Industry : € 56,080,498.32
Signature date(s)
27/12/2024 : € 49,333,972.21
27/12/2024 : € 56,080,498.32
Other links
Related public register
07/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ETG REGIONAL EXPANSION (AFRICA)

Summary sheet

Release date
21 June 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/12/2024
20220390
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ETG REGIONAL EXPANSION (AFRICA)
ETC GROUP
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 110 million (EUR 102 million)
USD 220 million (EUR 204 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of activities supporting: (i) the modernisation and upgrade of existing production facilities, (ii) the expansion and vertical integration of the Promoter's operations along their value chains, as well as (iii) the expansion of the extension services provided by the Promoter at granular level in the countries of the project.

The project will finance investments promoting a competitive locally rooted agro-industry, resilient to climate change, providing decent jobs, the lack of which is considered market failure. The project is expected to alleviate negative environmental and climate externalities, by using the best available solutions in energy, water and residue management, among others. The project will further reinforce access to agricultural production inputs; some of these will be formulated according to local soil and climate needs, resulting in clear productivity and environmental gains on existing agricultural land.

Additionality and Impact

The operation is aligned with NDICI's Investment Framework that, among others, promotes the support of decent job creation and sustainable agriculture. The project aims at achieving sustainable and inclusive growth and decent job creation, as well as, promoting transformative and competitive economies through strengthening economic integration at regional and continental levels.

 

Investments include the setting up and modernization of food plants to process local feedstock, contributing to integrate remote small-scale farmers in the agricultural value chains. The project includes the delivery of training and technical assistance programs to support technology and knowledge transfer to smallholder farmers.

 

The project addresses the market failures relating to the insufficient provision of public goods like the sustainable management of natural resources and is expected to result in important positive externalities linked to increased biodiversity and the preservation or restoration of valuable local ecosystems.

 

The EIB technically contributes to the quality of the project through a series of undertakings, concerning Health, Safety and Environmental policies and procedures of the Promoter. Financial value added is offered through an extension of tenor vis-a-vis the alternative funding sources of the borrower.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to contribute to the Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) objectives. In particular, the project is expected to have a significant impact on Climate Change Adaptation and pollution prevention and control, via the activities proposed under the Farmers Extension Services component, developed with the rural communities. The EIB will ensure that the project is based on good practices, notably in terms of the sustainable management of natural resources, contributing to strengthening the resilience of agriculture and populations in the face of climate change, as per the Bank's Climate Roadmap. If located within the EU, the components of the project would fall under the scope of Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU and would be subject to determination of the need for a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) process including public consultation by the local authorities. During the appraisal, the environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) process (including the public consultations) will be analysed, with particular attention given to emissions to air and water. Food safety aspects will be also given full consideration.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
13 December 2023
27 December 2024
Related documents
07/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ETG REGIONAL EXPANSION (AFRICA)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ETG REGIONAL EXPANSION (AFRICA)
Publication Date
7 Aug 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
182855872
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220390
Sector(s)
Industry
Education
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ETG REGIONAL EXPANSION (AFRICA)
Other links
Summary sheet
ETG REGIONAL EXPANSION (AFRICA)
Data sheet
ETG REGIONAL EXPANSION (AFRICA)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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