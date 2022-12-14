ABI YOUTH & GENDER LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

The proposed Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) aims at on-lending to private businesses, notably SMEs. It will contribute to the private sector inclusive growth and decent job creation in Member States of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) and will target specifically i) decent job creation for youth and youth entrepreneurship and ii) businesses owned, run, employing or primarily serving women, in line with the 2X Challenge criteria.

The project is expected to enhance inclusive growth and sustainable economic development and is aligned with the priorities expressed under the NDICI-Global Europe and the African Union's Agenda 2063. It will contribute to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1 "No Poverty", SDG-5 "Gender Equality", SDG-8 "Decent Work and Economic Growth", SDG-10 "Reducing Inequalities" and SDG-17 "Partnerships for the Goals".

The availability of longer-term funds in hard currencies will enable ABI to diversify its funding sources, extend the tenors of its underlying loan and continue deepening local financial markets. It is foreseen that technical assistance will be provided to ABI through the African Women Rising Initiative. Moreover, a partial portfolio guarantee under the EFSD Guarantee will be deployed to enable ABI to provide wider access to finance for SMEs, with enhanced conditions for young persons and women.