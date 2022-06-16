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P-CAM COMMERCIAL DEMO PLANT (IEU GT)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 36,700,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 36,700,000
Industry : € 36,700,000
Signature date(s)
2/12/2022 : € 36,700,000
Other links
Related public register
29/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - P-CAM COMMERCIAL DEMONSTRATION PRODUCTION PLANT
Related press
Germany: InvestEU - EIB invests in PBT’s eco-friendly battery material production
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I

Summary sheet

Release date
16 June 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/12/2022
20220367
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
P-CAM COMMERCIAL DEMO PLANT (IEU GT)
PURE BATTERY TECHNOLOGIES PTY LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 37 million
EUR 73 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction and operation in Hagen, Germany, of an innovative first-of-its-kind commercial demonstration plant for the manufacturing of precursor cathode active material (nickel, manganese and cobalt in a specific ratio), which is used in the production of advanced Lithium-ion cells.

The project will demonstrate commercial-scale operation of an innovative technology to produce precursor cathode active material ("pCAM"). The production process utilises two novel processing steps, which reduce the carbon footprint, improve safety and reduce cost of manufacturing pCAM.

Additionality and Impact

The project is eligible under Article 309 point (c) Common interest, and qualifies under the Bank's "Innovation; Digital and Human Capital" public policy goal.


The project concerns the first full-scale production of an innovative process to produce pCAM, a material that is used in electric vehicle batteries. The production process utilises two novel processing steps which reduce the carbon intensity, improve safety and reduce cost of manufacturing pCAM. The process is unique in that it can operate on both primary raw material call MHP (mixed hydroxide precipitate) and secondary waste battery material (black mass). The process is capable of operating on 100% black mass. 


The Bank provides the Promoter with high risk debt financing in order to support the commercialization of its innovation (first full commercial scale plant). This type of financing is difficult to access for innovators with a limited track record. The EIB's contribution helps provide both diversification with regard to the promoter's funding mix and a longer maturity.


Thanks to the GTT financing, the promoter is able to achieve an adequate equity/debt mix and crowd-in private investors. Having access to EIB financing also allows the Promoter to accelerate the deployment of his innovation and reach the market faster.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed demonstration plant will be the first-time deployment of a novel process to produce pCAM, which is used to produce batteries for electric vehicles. The process is breakthrough in terms of low energy requirements, which results in a significant reduction in the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to conventional technology. The process also utilises less hazardous chemicals compared to the conventional process. The process is also capable of operating on recycled battery material which leads to further GHG savings compared to primary raw materials. The demonstration plant is subject to the licensing requirements of the German Federal Emission Control Act, including a preliminary environmental impact assessment under the UVPG. These laws include the implementations of the IED and EIA Directives. The respective studies have been submitted and the approval process will be followed by a public consultation period. The promoter is in close contact with the competent authorities and stakeholders. The installation also falls under the SEVESO directive as well. The final permit will encompass the operational and construction permits as well as the SEVESO requirements.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Related documents
29/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - P-CAM COMMERCIAL DEMONSTRATION PRODUCTION PLANT
Related projects
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I
Other links
Related press
Germany: InvestEU - EIB invests in PBT’s eco-friendly battery material production

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - P-CAM COMMERCIAL DEMONSTRATION PRODUCTION PLANT
Publication Date
29 Nov 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
161204858
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220367
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - P-CAM COMMERCIAL DEMONSTRATION PRODUCTION PLANT
Other links
Summary sheet
P-CAM COMMERCIAL DEMO PLANT (IEU GT)
Data sheet
P-CAM COMMERCIAL DEMO PLANT (IEU GT)
Related press
Germany: InvestEU - EIB invests in PBT’s eco-friendly battery material production
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: InvestEU - EIB invests in PBT’s eco-friendly battery material production
Other links
Related public register
29/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - P-CAM COMMERCIAL DEMONSTRATION PRODUCTION PLANT
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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