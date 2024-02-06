Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
EBID - ECOWAS CLIMATE ACTION FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Sector(s)
Education : € 10,500,000
Health : € 12,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 25,500,000
Energy : € 102,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2025 : € 3,500,000
19/12/2025 : € 4,000,000
13/05/2024 : € 7,000,000
13/05/2024 : € 8,000,000
19/12/2025 : € 8,500,000
13/05/2024 : € 17,000,000
19/12/2025 : € 34,000,000
13/05/2024 : € 68,000,000
EBID - ECOWAS CLIMATE ACTION FL
EBID - ECOWAS CLIMATE ACTION FL
Summary sheet

Release date
12 December 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/05/2024
20220361
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EBID - ECOWAS CLIMATE ACTION FL
ECOWAS BANK FOR INVESTMENT AND DEVELOPMENT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Multi-sector Framework Loan with the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) for the financing of at least 70% Climate Action (CA) and Environmental Sustainability (ES) projects in the ECOWAS region.

The project will help the financing of Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability projects in West African countries.

Additionality and Impact

The project aims to strengthen the climate action and energy sectors in the ECOWAS region by providing a credit line to the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) with a strong focus of at least 70% on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES). 

These funds will be channelled into various sectors to support climate change mitigation, sustainable economic development and regional integration within ECOWAS. EIB financing will be considered as complementary, filling financing gaps while strengthening EBID's financial position with a diversified, longer-term and competitive funding structure. This initiative is strategically aligned with ECOWAS and EU priorities including the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI), supporting nationally determined contribution commitments, regional climate change strategies and poverty reduction, and is consistent with EU-Africa cooperation strategies. The project is further expected to support the Global Gateway strategy of the EU by enabling infrastructure improvements.


In addition, the project is expected to advance several SDGs. It addresses market failures, in particular the lack of competitive access to finance in sub-Saharan Africa for CA&ES projects. The individual projects are expected to yield strong economic returns and wider social benefits, supported by the EIB's contributions and expected technical advisory support.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
6 February 2024
13 May 2024
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EBID - ECOWAS CLIMATE ACTION FL
Publication Date
4 Jun 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
183026985
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220361
Sector(s)
Education
Health
Water, sewerage
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - West Africa
Publicly available
