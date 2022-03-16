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BICE ARGENTINA - GREEN MBIL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Argentina : € 60,000,000
Credit lines : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/12/2022 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BICE ARGENTINA - GREEN MBIL

Summary sheet

Release date
12 August 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/12/2022
20220316
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BICE ARGENTINA - GREEN MBIL
BANCO DE INVERSION Y COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Loan supporting energy efficiency and bio-economy development led by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Argentina, to be implemented by the state-owned Banco de Inversión y Comercio Exterior (BICE).

Financing to the Republic of Argentina to support SMEs and mid-caps that develop sustainable energy and bio-economy investments. Resources will be channelled through the state-owned financial entity "Banco de Inversión y Comercio Exterior SA" ("BICE").

Additionality and Impact

The proposed operation concerns a loan to the state-owned national development bank of Argentina, Banco de Inversión y Comercio Exterior (BICE), that will finance loans to Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), mid-caps, and both private and public sector entities, to promote the expansion of sustainable energy and bio-economy projects.

The operation addresses multiple market failures, such as negative carbon and air pollution externalities and access to finance. Through higher energy efficiency, demand for electricity and heat will be reduced, that together with alternative renewable energy production reduce carbon externalities and improves energy security. The project also addresses the failure in financial markets for SMEs and midcaps.

The EIB's participation offers the Borrower longer term maturities of the funds raised and flexibility on drawdowns. It diversifies its funding base while mobilises resources from the private sector to crown-in.

 

The project is expected to contribute to the achievement of EU priorities, the EIB climate and energy policy goals, and to national targets for decarbonisation set in Argentina while covering several SDGs.

Additionally, the project has a specific gender focus. Increasing women's contribution to the employment and entrepreneurship brings economic and social benefit by unlocking potential growth and reducing poverty.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries receiving EIB financing will be requested to comply with applicable legislation and the ElB Environmental and Social Standards as well as international treaties and conventions signed and ratified by or otherwise applicable and binding in Argentina, as appropriate.

BICE will be required to take all requisite measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by final beneficiaries that receive EIB financing are in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BICE ARGENTINA - GREEN MBIL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BICE ARGENTINA - GREEN MBIL
Publication Date
13 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163046814
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220316
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Argentina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BICE ARGENTINA - GREEN MBIL
Other links
Summary sheet
BICE ARGENTINA - GREEN MBIL
Data sheet
BICE ARGENTINA - GREEN MBIL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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