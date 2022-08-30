BLUBRAKE (IDGF)

The proposed operation will be contributing to the strengthening of the European SMEs competitive advantage qualifying as innovative supporting in particular the Innovation , Digital and Human Capital PPG. The project aims at increasing safety levels for urban mobility for light electric vehicles (LEVs) with reduced frequency of accidents for cyclists and pedestrians. This is achieved through the introduction of an innovative ABS product specifically adapted to LEVs which will also integrate to a digital service platform to manage features like predictive collision, predictive maintenance, and sustainable mobility platform for incentives.

The EIB financing is going to send a positive signal to the private capital markets in Italy to support the promoter's growth. The Loan has a maturity up to 7 years which is absolutely unique in the financial market. Part of the remuneration is based on warrants linked to the valuation of the Company at the Maturity or at the exit event, if earlier. The latter makes the EIB financing very innovative.