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IBERDROLA SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN PORTUGAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 70,000,000
Energy : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2022 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN PORTUGAL

Summary sheet

Release date
23 May 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2022
20220298
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IBERDROLA SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN PORTUGAL
IBERDROLA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 158 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Financing of a multi-scheme 188 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Portugal.

The present project entails the implementation and operation of five solar PV plants and their connection facilities with a total capacity of ca. 188 MWp. The PV plants will be located in the Portuguese regions of Algarve, Centro, Alentejo and Lisbon.

Additionality and Impact

The project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Portugal and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. Around 55% of the investment cost will be located in cohesion regions.

The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy Climate Action, Economic and Social Cohesion and Environmental Sustainability.

The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV), thereby addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).

The operation has been awarded support under the auction-based 'General remuneration' scheme in 2019. The scheme guarantees grid access capacity and allows generators to sell the generated electricity for 15 years at the prevailing market price less a fixed contribution for each unit of electricity produced to the National Electricity System. Given the exposure to residual market risks, the projects contribute to the EU policy objective to support the market integration of renewable energy projects (RED II).

The Bank's financial contribution is considered very good and valuable to the client, as the EIB's offering is more favourable than market alternatives under various dimensions (e.g. longer tenor, availability and grace periods, convertible or revisable rates). The promoter deems financing with an "EIB Green Loan" label as a stamp of quality on its investments and environment-related procedures and consistent with its green finance framework.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Iberdrola will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation.

Iberdrola will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation.

Related documents
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN PORTUGAL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN PORTUGAL
Publication Date
13 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158263592
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220298
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN PORTUGAL
Other links
Summary sheet
IBERDROLA SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN PORTUGAL
Data sheet
IBERDROLA SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN PORTUGAL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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